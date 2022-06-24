An early morning fire closed downtown Monticello on Friday.
A large structure fire at the historic Bill Wray building, adjacent to the Wayne County Courthouse on North Main Street, was reported around 3 a.m., according to Monticello Fire Department (MFD) Chief Gabe Heatherly.
The 911 call came from a resident of the adjacent apartment complex behind the building, where four to six families have been temporarily displaced. One tenant was taken to the Wayne County Hospital for a non-life-threatening medical condition.
The MFD reported that the fire was controlled in a matter of minutes, and firefighters from the Monticello, Albany and Susie departments battled the fire until it was eventually extinguished.
The building itself was vacant and has been left totally devastated. Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton said the remaining structure will likely have to be demolished.
According to the Monticello Police Department, the block of North Main Street to the downtown stoplight as well as the first block of Ky. 92 West and West Columbia Avenue will remain closed until further notice as MFD crews remain on-scene for cleanup and investigative purposes.
The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Fire Marshalls, who will determine the fire’s cause and origin.
