The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that a Friday afternoon fire has claimed the lives of two women.
Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones said the fire took place on Hill Road, just off of Bend of the Lakes Road.
It appears that the fire was in a residence and may have started by a heater that caught fire, he said.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Ferguson Fire Department and the Burnside Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The Commonwealth Journal will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.