The Somerset Fire Department has responded to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon at the Best Western hotel at 103 Jefferson Drive, next to Lowe's.
More information will be available in the Friday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
The Somerset Fire Department has responded to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon at the Best Western hotel at 103 Jefferson Drive, next to Lowe's.
More information will be available in the Friday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
Contact Steve Cornelius at scornelius@somerset-kentucky.com.
Steve Cornelius is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Has worked as a journalist since 2001 and served as the CJ Sports Editor for 17 years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.