It's not often one sees a member of the Burnside City Council overcome with emotion during a council meeting.
But when councilor George Bryant shared his appreciation at Monday's August council meeting with the city's fire and police units over what they did to honor his father, it wasn't hard to notice Bryant's voice cracking as he spoke straight from his heart.
"Dad, I told somebody, I used to get on him to try to get rid of all the old fire department stuff that he kept. Our basement was full of old fire hats, old rubber boots, suspenders, everything you can imagine," said Bryant. "I guess when you guys did what you did that day, I know why he kept it. So thank you."
Bryant was speaking about his father Dudley, a former fire chief of the city of Burnside, who passed away this past July 14 at age 92. Four days later, a funeral was held, and a procession was coordinated by the Burnside Fire Department and Burnside Police from Pulaski Funeral Home to the cemetery in Burnside. Along the way, a large American flag was displayed by the Parkers Mill Fire Department from the Ky. 1247 bridge coming into Burnside, with others lining the side of the road to pay their respects.
At Monday's meeting, George Bryant said that Bruce Phelps, co-owner and manager of Pulaski Funeral Home, told the family that in 30 years in the funeral home business, he's "never seen anything as professional, as touching, and as complimentary of someone."
When Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson asked Bryant if he wanted to say anything, the latter let out a "whew" and responded, "Yeah, I want to." But as he spoke, the emotion flooded his voice, even has he managed to get out the words he had to say.
Lawson agreed with Phelps. "This was one of the most professional processions I have ever seen," she said. "My hat's off to you."
Additionally, Burnside Fire Chief James Martin revealed that he had located one of the most significant parts of Dudley's time as fire chief over half a century ago — the first brand-new truck the Burnside Fire Department acquired, a 1963 International.
Martin said that he'd located it in McCreary County — he knew that local citizen Les Calhoun had possession of the truck and had had it at a body shop in the neighboring county, but Calhoun passed away in February of 2021, and Martin worked out a deal to obtain it from the body shop. Martin got approval from the council to purchase the truck for $2,000 as a piece of Burnside history.
"The fire department is truly a brotherhood; when we take care of one, we take care of everybody," he said at the meeting. "... I found this old truck in a field in McCreary County. I talked to the owner about it a couple of times. I think it will be a really nice feature for us ... considering the history behind it."
For whatever repair work needs to be done on it, Martin said the fire department could spend time putting it back together over the coming years. It wouldn't be an in-service truck, but used more for display and use in ceremonies like parades, to share the history of the local fire department.
Lawson and Martin also praised the work of the the firefighters last Friday night into Saturday morning on battling the fire at the Burnside Plaza, which destroyed the business known as The Barn. Firefighters were on the scene for hours, and Burnside employees and Burnside Little League volunteers, including city clerk Jerrica Flynn, helped get the firefighters food, water, and supplies needed to battle the blaze.
"I said I got 75 people here; if you can get me some food and drinks, that would be awesome. They're going to be here all night," said Martin. "... They went into the (Little League) concession stand and got almost everything they had, chips, pop, and they went to McDonalds and ... stood in line for an hour while (the restaurant) made 75 hamburgers. Then they brought it back to the guys. That (size) of a fire, these guys are gassed pretty easily, so anything that they can do ... is extremely helpful.
"I do want to say how proud I am of the city employees," he added. "It doesn't matter what time I call. They answer, and they're always there to help us. Food and drink may seem small to some people, but to a firefighter in the middle of the night, it's gold."
Martin also announced a pair of promotions within the Burnside Fire Department — both safety officer Justin Burdine and firefighter Matt Tomlinson to the rank of lieutenant. This will allow them to work in the administrative operations of the fire department.
"I'm extremely proud of these guys," said Martin. "They work hard; day and night, they're there all the time for us."
In other Burnside City Council business:
• Gail Cummins, community outreach manager for BrightView, an outpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, came by the August meeting at Burnside City Hall to help spread awareness of what BrightView is doing and the issues the community is facing that they help address.
"One of the things that I've learned is that we needed an outpatient treatment center," she said. "We've had a lot of our patients say, 'Hey, I've been struggling for a long time, but I've got a family, I've got a job, and I can't pack up and go away for six months to a year, and this has been a godsend.' ... I learned that it wasn't just me that was woefully ignorant of addiction and what was going on in our communities. Our communities at large have no clue."
• Lawson and Flynn went through some Human Resources items for city employees, part of their work on Burnside's HR handbook with assistance from the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC). The city's HR policy hasn't been updated for a long time, noted the mayor, and he's heard from employees that retention is an issue.
Lawson said the city would add a personal day to employees' schedule, as long as it isn't tied to vacations or holidays. He also mentioned changing to a calendar year schedule for employee vacations, instead of basing it on when they were hired; allowing employees to give each other some amount of sick time if one party is in need of it; and dress code considerations, with a desire for City Hall to remain looking "professional." Lawson noted that KLC was more "lenient" on dress, whereas he's more "old school," saying he doesn't think city employees need to wear "short shorts and halter tops" while on the job. Items like blue jeans and "presentable" shorts are more favorable.
• The city accepted a bid from Hinkle Contracting to blacktop Cole Park Drive, Pine Street, and Wallace Avenue for a total of around $55,000.
