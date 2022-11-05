A silo in the Nancy area of Pulaski County was the scene of a large fire Friday night.
According to Roger "Pup" Rainwater, chief of the Nancy Volunteer Fire Department, units were paged out shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening at 821 Lanetown Road.
"Upon arrival, there were flames coming out of the silo," said Rainwater. "We got there, got some guys suited up, got up on top of it, got to spraying and got it contained pretty quick.
"We cut some holes in the sides of the silo to drain some of the beans out of it, and eventually they brought in a track hoe from McGowan Excavating, and we wound up tearing the whole silo down," he added. "As (firefighters were) doing that, we were spraying it with water, keeping it from trying to start back up."
No one was hurt in the blaze, said Rainwater.
The cause of it is still under investigation.
Units were on the scene until 2 a.m. Saturday.
Assisting agencies included fire departments from Faubush Tri-County, Parkers Mill, Science Hill, South Kentucky RECC, and Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.