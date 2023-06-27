Here comes the boom.
Independence Day is right around the corner, that time of year when the founding of this nation is celebrated, as the Declaration of Independence was made official on July 4, 1776, breaking the American colonies apart from Great Britain.
Traditionally, that occasion is celebrated with fireworks — not unlike the loud sounds and smoke one might have encountered in the American Revolution. And as always, there are a number of opportunities in the coming days for fireworks lovers to see colorful pyrotechnics displays rip across the night sky.
Probably no one in Pulaski County does July 4 festivities better than the City of Eubank in the far northern reaches of the county. Things kick off Friday night, June 30, with pageants for all sorts of ages, beginning at 6 p.m. (registration at 5 p.m.) Cost is $35 per participant.
Ten age categories range from Baby Miss/Mister at 0-6 months up through Teen Miss Eubank Independence Day (13-15 years) and Miss Eubank Independence Day, as well as a “Star Division” for special needs boys and girls. All divisions compete in red, white and blue casual wear, or Sunday best clothes (no formal wear). Teens and up can compete in their choice of cocktail attire or Sunday best.
On Saturday, the Eubank Independence Day Festival, hosted by the Eubank Ruritans, Eubank Fire Department, and City of Eubank, will begin at 11 a.m. with the annual Independence Day Parade. Participation is free and line-up begins at 10 a.m. at the old stave mill.
Following the parade, a full day of fun takes place at Eubank City Park, located on West Ky. 70, with free admission. On hand will be attractions such as the Liberty Nature Center and their live animals, Zorb racing, putt-putt golf, axe throwing, live painting, food trucks, and all kinds of vendors. The fireworks begin after dark. For more info, call 606-425-0081.
If you’re on the western end of the county instead, head on over this Saturday to Lee’s Ford Marina off West Ky. 80, where the sight of fireworks reflected on the lake’s waters is an annual tradition. “Fireworks Over Lake Cumberland-Fishing Creek” will start around 9:30 p.m., upon the arrival of the dark.
Before that, there’s still fun to be had, with live music will be at The Harbor Restaurant at Lee’s Ford Marina from 8 p.m. to midnight. Lower lot parking will be available for $20 per vehicle. The shuttle will be running until the restaurant closes at midnight. Call 606-636-6426 for more information.
In eastern Pulaski, the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Fireworks Celebration will begin at dark at 160 VFW Drive. Call 606-274-0269 for more information.
Another Saturday show will be at Canaan Baptist Church on Pine Hill Road. Fun activities, food and inflatables can be enjoyed starting at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark. The church can be contacted at 606-872-0113.
After years of holding a July 4 event, Burnside’s fireworks show remains around Labor Day, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t fun to be had on the southern end of the county. On Sunday at the Lake Cumberland Speedway on Racetrack Road in Burnside, fireworks will begin at dark following the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. Call 606-341-1228 for more information.
Also on Sunday, the Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Celebration will let there be light in the sky at Potters Place Church, located off the Ky. 914 bypass. Inflatables, food and fun begin at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks begin at dark, around 9:30 p.m. You can reach Potters Place Church at 606-677-9839.
If you like your fireworks the old-fashioned way — on July 4 itself — Wayne County has you covered. Head on over to Pulaski’s neighboring county to the southwest on Tuesday night and visit the Monticello-Wayne County Memorial Park Ky. 92. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. It’s part of the Wayne County Fair and Horse Show going on all next week. Call 606-348-6500 for more information.
Finally, if July 4 has come and gone and you still haven’t gotten your fill of fireworks, wait until Friday, July 7, when the Nancy Fire Department, located at 9228 West Ky. 80, will host their own Independence Day Fireworks event, with the show set to start at 9 p.m. Call 606-636-6464 for more information.
