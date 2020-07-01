The biggest booms have left the room, but soon still looms the bloom of hues beneath the July moon.
Most years, Somerset and Burnside put on a doozy of a fireworks show — in the past, SomerBlast was the Pulaski's signature Fourth of July affair, but last year Burnside turned out a massive crowd in SomerBlast's absence.
Neither will be held this year — due to COVID-19 concerns, Burnside has moved their planned celebration to Labor Day, and SomerBlast is still off the table, as are the other summer-fun events Somerset held instead last year.
But that doesn't mean your firework-viewing options are limited to what you can grab at the roadside stands. There are still some places around Pulaski planning to put a little pop into this Independence Day.
Scheduled events this weekend include:
• On Friday, the Nancy Fire Department will still hold their fireworks at dark at 9288 Ky. 80. Due to COVID-19, there will be no Fish Fry before the fireworks this year. Call 606-636-6464 for more info.
• July 4th on the Farm! will take place at Bear Wallow Saturday. As it says on the event's Facebook page, "Spend the day enjoying fresh watermelon, homemade bbq and live music. Visit with barnyard animals and watch (the) pig races!" Fireworks will follow at night. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate. The fun starts at 10 a.m.
• The City of Eubank will continue on with their annual July Fourth festivities Saturday, including a parade at 11 a.m.and events all throughout the day, with listed activities such as music, watermelon eating contests, pageants, horseshoe and cornhole competitions, and more. Visit the "Independence Day Celebration" page on Facebook. The events are at the Eubank Park, and are hosted by Eubank Ruritan Club and Eubank Fire Department.
• Lee's Ford Marina will go ahead with their annual fireworks presentation when it gets dark on Saturday, according to owner J.D. Hamilton. Call (606) 636-6426 for more information.
