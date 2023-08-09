Jimmy Dyehouse had a goal when he got to Science Hill School seven years ago: raise the school's population of students up above the 500 mark.
At the start of the 2023-24 school year, that mission has been accomplished.
Science Hill School is at 518 students currently, noted Dyehouse, superintendent of the small school district in northern Pulaski County, who spoke to the Commonwealth Journal Wednesday. That's up from about 470 students at Science Hill last year.
"It was around 390 when I started," said Dyehouse. "We had hoped to have 500 by the time I get ready to leave here, and it looks like we've done it this year. That was a goal I had."
Changes in state law in recent years that allow for greater freedom of movement between schools for students, with state SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) money following that student to their school of choice, were credited by Dyehouse for allowing the growth in numbers.
"That has helped us tremendously," said Dyehouse. "That's the way you keep the doors open, because the state gives us so much money per student. The more kids you've got, the more money you receive, and that's how you pay your teachers, that's how you have your academic programs that you use, that's how you have technology. It runs everything. More kids for us means more revenue."
For Science Hill, it's a delicate balance — one of the school's selling points has long been its modest size, allowing for a more intimate family-like environment and greater individual attention to students. Dyehouse said that they're working to keep that feel even with more students — partially by making sure they have the teachers to match.
"We still try to keep our student-to-teacher ratio where it needs to be; if we need another teacher, we'll hire another teacher," said Dyehouse, noting that it's 24 students to one teacher at the elementary level, and 30-to-one for junior high. "That's what we've done, so it's kept our class sizes fairly small. I'm not going to say 'tiny' because they're not, but they're not huge like they would be at a big school somewhere. So we still have that smaller school setting atmosphere, but we are getting more kids, and we're going to be building on four new classrooms starting probably next spring."
Science Hill — a single facility district that covers students through the eighth grade — started classes on Wednesday, becoming the first public school system in the county to do so.
Pulaski County Schools follow immediately on Thursday, while Somerset Independent Schools go back on Wednesday, August 16.
And as superintendents tend to do every year, Dyehouse used the word "smooth" to describe how things went on Day 1 of the 2023-24 school year.
"We had a good day, had a good start this morning. Everything was real smooth this morning," said Dyehouse on Wednesday afternoon. "We got everybody in by 8 a.m."
Dyehouse continued a recent Science Hill tradition of lining up fathers, grandfathers and similar male family members of students who wanted to participate lining the sidewalk for kids to walk between them and be welcome back to school.
"We do that on the first day of school," said Dyehouse. "It's just to make the kids feel special on that first day. You've got little ones coming in, brand-new kindergarteners, some first-graders that are tiny, but then even the big kids (appreciate it). It shows them that we've got adults in our school family that care about them, and it gives them a chance to have someone to say to them 'Welcome back to school.' They're out there giving them high-fives and fist bumps as they come through."
It also provides an opportunity to see positive male role models for students who may not have someone like that in their life, noted Dyehouse. "We've had a lot of folks brag about it. They're so glad that we do that."
After the kids enter the school, Dyehouse gathered with the male family members around the flag pole for a prayer for the school year ahead, delivered this year by Brad King of Pleasant View Baptist Church. "I talk to them a few minutes about the year coming up and thank them for being there," said Dyehouse.
Students didn't face a radically different school in any real respects, but Dyehouse did point to landscaping work at the front of the building as making for a different look on the exterior of the school.
"It really opened up our campus," he said. As for the interior, "we've done painting, touch-up work. We've remodeled our concession stand for sports. ... We refinished the gym floor and painted the handrails in the gym, so that's kind of a dress-up thing as well, and made it look really, really cool."
There are three new teachers, one of which is an elementary school counselor, said Dyehouse, plus new instructors at the first- and fifth-grade levels. There are also two new classroom teacher assistants and a new School Resource Officer, Glen Bland.
It will all lead to a strong school year, hopes Dyehouse, as Science Hill School continues to evolve and grow.
"We're excited about this school year," he said.
