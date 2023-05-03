Good grub and good company were both present at Help the Homeless’s weekly Friday Feast.
To go along with Thursday’s weekly dinners, the Friday Feast gives hungry people some free food and also some resources to help them improve their lives and connect to others like them.
The evening began at 6 p.m., and people were lined up all around the Judicial Plaza ready to dive into some chili dogs. Many were homeless, but not all were. Some were just people who hadn’t the money to get their own dinner, and still others were there to support the homeless and be with them.
Along with the chili dogs, some chips, cookies, and cobbler were also there to fill the bellies of hungry people. Penn Station had also donated some goodies.
Jonathan New sang into a microphone and strummed his guitar. New had been at the Help the Homeless conference and had played a touching ode to a friend of his who had slipped into addiction. Friday, he sang a medley of folksy tunes and some worship songs.
Behind him, people sat on the wall upstage and chatted while they ate.
President of Help the Homeless Jessica Lee had hoped for an evening just like this, saying before the event took place that she was hoping for real community bonding.
Lee had chosen a mutual aid approach rather than the top-down style that’s typically seen from soup kitchens or other initiatives that feed hungry people. Many of the people helping serve the food were homeless or addicts themselves.
“Instead of serving those in need of a meal, we eat with them,” said Lee. “We’re all eating together, and we plan to do this every single Friday.”
A weekly feast is a tall order. When asked how Lee and Help the Homeless planned to do this every week, she said that “keeping the faith” was what kept them chugging along.
Community partners like David Buie with Unite had arrived to offer mobile cooking and the entire board for Help the Homeless had come too to offer support and help serve. Star Support Services and living bread soup kitchen had also donated food.
Somerset Wesleyan Church, Pepsi, and Coke also all donated to the cause.
Passages Mental Health also made an appearance. Many homeless people struggle with mental health, and having a professional to work on coping mechanisms can be invaluable.
All in all, around 130 people were there at the Judicial Plaza, including 50 people who had showed up almost an hour early just to make sure they were at the event, even with a light drizzle falling over downtown.
Other resources offered there included a shuttle which would help transport people to case managers or other services.
The new shower trailer was not there yet, though. Help the Homeless recently purchased a new mobile shower and laundry room for homeless people to use, but Lee explained there were still some cosmetic repairs that needed to be made before the trailer was fit for service.
Other projects that Help the Homeless has cooking include the temporary shelter offered Fridays from Somerset Wesleyan. People will come to this shelter after Friday meals to watch a movie and talk about their lives.
Programs to help get ID’s and other important documents for people were also getting started.
Lee felt it was important to provide these services because just a meal and a place to stay don’t fix all the problems a needy person has.
“We don’t just get you into rehab, we follow you through,” said Lee.
Ultimately, Help the Homeless serves as an umbrella organization, said Lee.
“We support all the the other organizations that are helps, even the new ones that pop up,” she said. “Any initiative, we will support… or resources are community resources.”
Lee encourages Pulaski citizens to come to Pulaski Mental Health every first and third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.. to speak to the board of Help the Homeless and offer suggestions and assistance. Meetings are also livestreamed on the Help the Homeless Facebook page.
