First responders are at the scene of the Cumberland River Bridge in Burnside with a report of a patient who may have fallen 50 to 60 feet from the bridge into the water.
Emergency scanner traffic indicates that a patient has been rescued from the water and is “responsive and alert.”
First responders are setting up a landing zone in order to fly the patient out via helicopter.
The Commonwealth Journal will have more information as it becomes available.
