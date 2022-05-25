Cumberland River Bridge
Janie Slaven

First responders are at the scene of the Cumberland River Bridge in Burnside with a report of a patient who may have fallen 50 to 60 feet from the bridge into the water.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that a patient has been rescued from the water and is “responsive and alert.”

First responders are setting up a landing zone in order to fly the patient out via helicopter.

The Commonwealth Journal will have more information as it becomes available.

