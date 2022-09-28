Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 3:58 pm
Local EMS personnel respond to a chemical exposure at the Somerset Mr. Gatti's restaurant on Wednesday.
First responders are reporting to Mr. Gatti's restaurant for reports of possible chemical exposure. The building has been evacuated. More information as it becomes available.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.