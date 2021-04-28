First responders are searching an area of Lake Cumberland in the Slate Branch area for a missing man who was last seen mowing his lawn.
According to Captain Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Robert S. Supinski, 66, was last seen using a zero-turn riding mower on his property on Lake House Drive.
The property overlooks Lake Cumberland, and officials say it appeared that the mower may have slid over a bluff.
The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Rescuers rappelled down the side of the 100-foot cliff looking, but did not find him.
McLin said that members of the Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife had boats in the water, and as of 5:30 p.m. were still searching the water.
Divers are searching in an area of the lake that is 20 to 30 feet deep, he said.
Assisting with the search are PCSO, Rescue Squad, Fish and Wildlife, the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, Somerset Fire Department, Parkers Mill Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.