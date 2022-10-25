It's a hard job, responding to the emergencies of Pulaski County — and it's a job that makes one hungry.
So why not feed those on the front lines?
On Tuesday, at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Performance Foodservice treated all of the county's first responders to a buffet-style lunch.
"I was approached last year by Jason Goodman, the president of Performance here in the county, about doing something for first responders, and we wanted our office to participate," said Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield. "We enthusiastically agreed to do so.
"(Performance) brings everything out here, the food, gets everything set up, serve everybody, and my responsibility is to basically make sure all the first responders get here," he added.
Hatfield estimated that well over 100 first responders were in attendance for the second-annual event.
"It's just giving back to those that give to the community every day," said Goodman. "It's what we wanted to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.