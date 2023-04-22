The first Somernites Cruise of the season will almost certainly not be the best attended. Then again, it rarely is.
April conditions for the classic and custom car show are often cooler — and wetter — than during the dog days of summer. And with powerful storms and torrential rain sweeping through the area on Friday night, that might have kept many who otherwise would have attended away.
Still, the show goes on, rain or shine, and despite cloudy skies, the actual downtown showcase was relatively free of bad weather throughout the afternoon, with temperatures moderate in the low 60s.
"(Turnout) is a little lower than usual, but I'd say the wet weather, stormy weather probably had something to do with it," said Cruise Team Member Mark Hansford, at the PA booth where he sits every fourth Saturday from April through October. "... (It's) breezy. I've seen a lot of people wearing jackets, and I've seen a lot of people waring shorts. So whatever you're suited for, I guess."
There were 667 cars in downtown Somerset of all kinds by 4 p.m. The viewing selection included a number of Jeeps and 4X4 vehicles around the Fountain Square and vintage tractors lined up in front of the county courthouse in special displays.
The feature showcase for the month was a new one — LS engines, or luxury sport engines, which, according to Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd, are becoming "the favored engine swap for hot rodders."
He added, "It’s just a durable, fuel-injected modern engine that lends itself to enhancements. A lot of people are putting these modern engines in these old cars and trucks."
Being a new showcase finding its footing, the area on South Main Street where monthly theme cars typically park wasn't as full as it often is during Cruise weekends, but Hansford noted that the LS cars were also spread out throughout the downtown area. By about 4 p.m., close to 70 were recorded as in attendance.
On the plus side, Hansford said the Cruise had several new volunteer team members on board this year — "That means more manpower, which is good," he noted. "Some of us who have been around for a long time like having a little extra help."
Read more about this Saturday's Somernites Cruise in Tuesday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
