They say the early bird catches the worm ... and depending on how wet it gets, there could be as many worms as cars at this weekend's Somernites Cruise.
Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd noted that as Somerset's classic and custom car show always falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, and since this year's April began on a Saturday, this month's show is as early in the year as it possibly could be.
"We literally could not have an earlier show," said Floyd.
Unfortunately, as it often the case with April shows, April showers could be a part of the equation, and Cruise organizers are planning on rain, though the show goes on regardless.
"It will be what it is," said Floyd.
Nevertheless, a new Cruise season is getting underway, and as always, there are lots of familiar sights for regular Cruisegoers, and some brand-new stuff to hook them back in as well.
For the first time, the Cruise will unveil the "LS Showcase" — which, unlike most featured car themes, is less about the make and model, and more about what's inside the car.
"Those are vehicles that have got an LS engine, which is made by General Motors," said Floyd. "It has become the favored engine swap for hot rodders. Used to be, the small-block Chevy was the standard for years and years, and this is the actual engine that replaced the small-block Chevy, the LS series. It's just a durable, fuel-injected modern engine that lends itself to enhancements. A lot of people are putting these modern engines in these old cars and trucks.
"I've seen them put LS engines in everything from Mustangs — the Ford people hate that — to imports," he added. "It's a cheap, reliable engine that makes great horsepower. Everybody loves them. They've got a great following and we just decided we'd highlight those. ... It'll be a good mix and a nice hodge-podge of vehicles."
In addition to the LS show, this month's Cruise will feature a vintage tractor display. About 25 classic examples of farming equipment will set up in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse Saturday.
Also, a display for Jeeps and 4X4 vehicles will be on the north side of the Fountain Square.
"Last year we did just a Jeep display, but this year, we've opened it up — there will be some Broncos and Blazers and four-wheel drive trucks all mixed in there," said Floyd. "We're doing that partially because our Jeep Nationals we do in (the fall), we've opened that up to all four-wheel drives, so this is just a good way to promote that and kick that off."
As always, the fun gets going on Friday with the Burnside Meet & Greet. This time, the event for Somernites early birds rolling into town will be held at Cole Park in Burnside, located right off the main stretch through Burnside at 7929 South U.S. 27, behind Burnside City Hall.
"They've got some shade down there," said Floyd. "It will make a nice setting for the Meet & Greet."
Friday night, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the always-popular Friday Night Thunder Block Party returns to the Somerset Mall, hosted by the mall and Don Franklin Family of Dealerships.
And then the Saturday Morning Fun Run will take a trip to beautiful Cumberland Falls. Meet at the south Hardee's location (stoplight no. 22) at 8:30 a.m. for a free breakfast and set out at 9 a.m. for the scenic drive. Then get back in time for the start of the downtown Somerset main event at noon, lasting until 6 p.m.
The new raffle prize vehicles for this season will also be revealed at this month's Cruise. A 1971 Ford Mustang convertible, sponsored by Alton Blakley Ford and an 18-foot Gatormade trailer, sponsored by Gatormade, will both be raffled off at the last show of the season in October, while a 1993 Ford F-150 will be given away in July and will debut at the show. Chances for these prizes are $10 each and can be purchased at any show up to the giveaway or online at www.somernitescruise.com.
With it being the first show of the year, Floyd wanted to remind those in the downtown area to move their vehicles off the street by noon. With the show being so early in the month this time, Floyd noted that many people may be thinking it's next weekend instead and not remember about the car parking situation.
It's the 23rd year for Somernites Cruise in Somerset, and it would seem that the team of volunteers behind the show isn't running out of steam yet. The fuel they get to keep going is from knowing what a difference the show makes to the rest of the community.
"Hopefully we're expecting a great year, and everybody's excited to get back out there," said Floyd. "We've got a dedicated bunch of volunteers that love helping the community. We just keep getting comments from businesses that tell us how much they benefit from it. I spoke to one (recently), a business that you wouldn't think (the Cruise) would have any effect on it, telling me they get business from people from Ohio and Tennessee and Illinois and other places when they're in town. They all look forward to Cruise weekend. Those kinds of comments are why we do it."
