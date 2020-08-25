Ever since the 1980s sitcom, the phrase “A Different World” has been associated with college life.
As Somerset Community College begins a new school year, it truly is a “different world” in many ways.
Classes started Monday, August 17, at the college here in Somerset and both students and faculty found themselves adjusting to the COVID-19 way of doing things. While the college isn’t facing quite the same “to learn in person or not to learn in person” dilemma as the state’s public high, middle, and elementary schools, it’s found a way to mix the two together to help provide a way forward that everyone involved can feel as comfortable with as possible.
According to Cindy Clouse, SCC’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement, 48 percent of classes are being taught online, and 52 percent face-to-face for a mostly even mix. Most of the classes being taught in personal, particularly the general education classes, still have some online component, and many are considered “synchronous” online, which means that the student and instructor interact in real time using an online platform.
Then there are the expected policies in place for COVID-19 precautions.
“Classes started last week and it was a great week,” said Clouse. “Faculty and staff were excited to have our students back on campus. It felt normal other than everyone wearing a mask and social distancing.
“All of our students followed the guidelines of wearing a mask and staying 6 feet away from each other and very few needed to be reminded by an employee,” she added. “I think they were just glad to get back into the classroom.”
Rules and guidelines in place for SCC include:
• Masks will be required for everyone.
• Classrooms will be spaced for social distancing.
• Floor signage is spaced out to remind everyone of social distancing and other signage is visible throughout our buildings to reinforce CDC recommendations.
• Students will be asked to do a temperature self-check and health assessment every day before coming on campus.
• Visitors are asked to check-in before entering a building.
• Some common areas will be closed to avoid large groups congregating.
• Campus maintenance and operations staff will continue to clean and sanitize surfaces, doors and other areas that are frequently touched.
“As for the first week of classes, I have to say, I was impressed by all of you and our students,” said Dr. Carey Castle, SCC President and CEO. “I visited every building on the Somerset and Laurel campuses. With very few exceptions, people were wearing their masks appropriately, maintaining social distancing as required, and really just helping each other. This is what we must do for the near term to ensure we all get through the next few months with as little issue as possible.”
SCC is still enrolling students for the fall semester. Students can take 12-week classes beginning September 14, or 8-week classes beginning October 12.
“We haven’t offered 12 week classes in many years,” said Clouse, “but due to the uncertainty of start dates with K-12, we thought these shorter term classes would be helpful for parents who may be home with their kids or individuals who were undecided about their college plans can still enroll in a wide variety of classes.”
