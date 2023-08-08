Pulaski County Fiscal Court announced the dates for a series of town hall meetings with the public concerning emergency response, as well as paid tribute to one of Pulaski’s most well-known emergency coordinators.
Emergency Management Director Don Franklin had told magistrates last month that he wanted to plan a series of meetings – one for each district – so that the public could give emergency services feedback and provide information on possible issues around the county.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Franklin announced the dates and locations of those meetings:
- District 1, August 31 at the Nancy Fire Department.
- District 2, September 28 at the Science Hill Fire Department.
- District 3, October 26 at the Woodstock Fire Department.
- District 4, October 12 at the White Lily Fire Department
- District 5, September 14 at the Burnside Fire Department.
All meetings start at 6 p.m. and are expected to last around 90 minutes.
Director Franklin also told the court that he and Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb are working to schedule a couple of other types of meetings and trainings in the near future.
One of those would be a weather spotters class for the public, while the second would be a county-wide training program that “would be just a myriad of different things that pertain to emergency services,” Franklin said.
He added, “It’s quite a daunting task to prepare for everything, but that’s what we’re attempting to do.”
Tuesday’s meeting also had an honored guest in attendance in the form of Tiger Robinson, the former Public Safety Director and long-serving firefighter within Pulaski.
Robinson was honored last week by being inducted into the Kentucky Firefighters Association Hall of Fame, and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd gave him the microphone during Tuesday’s meeting.
Robinson, who has worked for 35 years within emergency services, said he was honored to receive the Hall of Fame induction, but was quick to point out Pulaski’s success has not been solely due to him.
“There’s no ‘I’ in ‘We,’” Robinson pointed out this. “It’s ‘We done this,’ not, ‘I done this.’ I really appreciate the hard work you guys (did) behind me and the emergency services here in the county.”
And while he was honored to be a part of Pulaski’s work in that area, he made it clear, “We’ve come a long ways and we’re still going places. … We’re the ones that everyone in the region look to for help.”
Also at the meeting, Magistrates approved two submitted bids.
The first came from the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships – no connection to Emergency Management Director Franklin – for the purchase of five county vehicles.
The bid came in at $172,346.68.
Officials explained that the bid was for leased vehicles in the county’s possession in which the lease had expired in May. The county decided to purchase those vehicles.
Magistrate Mark Ranshaw stressed that the purchase was already discussed and planned for within the recently-passed budget.
The county also received a bid from Dynamic Imaging for mobile inmate tracking software to be used by the Pulaski County Detention Center.
That bid came in at $44,658 for first-year expenses, with reoccurring costs from the second year onward of $8,902.
Jailer Anthony McCollum told magistrates that there was a grant in place that will cover the full cost of that equipment.
Magistrates also approved public hearings on potentially taking three roads into the county’s road system. The first was for Ky. 6196 in Nancy.
Magistrate Jason Turpen, said the road was built while the new Cumberland Parkway spur was created, and the state had never turned that road over to the county.
The second hearing will be for two roads that are a part of a new subdivision being built off of Oak Hill Road.
The times and dates for those hearings will be announced later.
