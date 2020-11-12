The Pulaski County Detention Center is doing everything it can to contain the spread of COVID-19 within its walls.
That was the message Thursday at a postponed meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court, courtesy of Deputy Jailer Rod Dick, who addressed a contract to assist the Wayne County Detention Center on behalf of Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum, who is taking his own personal precautionary measures against the coronavirus.
The jail in neighboring Wayne County has been dealing with a rash of COVID cases in recent days. As of last Friday, there was a total of 14 such positive cases at that facility.
Dick sought the court’s approval on a contract to help Wayne County share some of that burden.
“We’ve been housing some inmates from Wayne County because of the problems they’ve had down there,” said Dick, later adding, “We’re trying to be a good neighbor.”
Dick noted that the per diem payment for prisoners is $31 per day, equivalent to what the Department of Corrections is currently paying for state prisoners.
“Obviously, any expenses that occur with them as far as medical, anything like that, would go back to Wayne County,” assured Dick, “and the same if there was a reason we had to transport any of them, all those expenses would go back to Wayne County.”
For Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, the main question wasn’t about money but about health.
“I know that we’re doing this because they have an outbreak of COVID,” he said. “Are we doing everything to mitigate us getting COVID in our jails because of their prisoners coming over?”
Dick said that any time a prisoner enters the jail — whether local or from Wayne County or elsewhere — a nurse sees them, has them fill out a questionnaire, and takes their temperature to check for obvious symptoms. Once booked into the jail, they’re put into quarantine for a period of 14 days.
“Sometimes it gets a little stressful with room, but so far we’ve done (well),” said Dick. “A lot of credit goes to the jailer and definitely the folks over there to make certain, knock on wood, we’ve not had any problems so far.
“If there is a case where there’s somebody maybe that thinks they’ve been exposed or something like that, then obviously they have to wear a mask and we wear a mask,” he added. “So I would be confident to say that every step has been taken to make sure that we don’t get it here.”
Dick also mentioned that prisoner work crews are able to go out now after having previously been locked down as a reaction to the coronavirus, but they’ve been segregated and don’t come right back in the jail after they’ve been outside.
“If things don’t get totally out of hand, hopefully we can continue to do that,” said Dick.
The court approved the contract with Wayne County’s jail.
In other Pulaski County Fiscal Court business:
• Two bids were received for fuel system upgrades, with vastly differing figures included. Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said the court needed to review those bids before making a decision, so the court opted to do just that.
• The county received a state grant for $220,000 for surfacing on Singleton Road, and the court went through the necessary steps to approve receipt of that funding.
“That’s good news for Pulaski,” said Kelley, who expressed surprise that it came from the current administration. “Our road monies are always right, so any time we can get a grant like that, it’s a big help.”
• Speed limits for Knob Hill Road and Colo Grade Road in eastern Pulaski were changed to 20 mph.
• Aaron Ross, 911 Dispatch Service Director in Pulaski County, successfully asked the council to approve Mike Dick as a full-time dispatcher.
• Ross was also named interim Emergency Management Director after an executive session period, to make it possible for the county to receive state emergency management funds.
• Treasurer Joan Isaacs successfully sought permission to surplus a drug dog “that is no longer in our line of duty, but needs to be,” and donate it to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office so it can still be of service.
