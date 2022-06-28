In future elections, Pulaski County could use more voting centers — and more printers to supply ballots at those locations.
Pulaski County Election Coordinator Mark Vaught's request along those lines comprised the bulk of Tuesday's meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court, and in the end, he got what he wanted in the form of five new printers to help alleviate ballot shortage problems, which plagued some polling places during last Month's Primary Election.
Vaught submitted two bids from Harp Election Services, from which the county obtains election equipment. One bid was for $24,084, the other for $30,055. The difference between the two was the number of printers purchased, and the court went with the greater bid to give Vaught more to work with.
Currently, Vaught has four such printers at his team's disposal.
"This (election), we had to have 198 different ballot faces, every potential combination," said Vaught. "Even though we only had two different Democrat ballot faces in the entire county, we had to have 66 different ones, because we had to have one for every precinct and ... the city had to have their own special ballot."
Having the printers would open up each voting center to all voters from around the county, and could help reduce on materials and supplies. That said, the need for the printers is not a savings issue, as Vaught told Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw when the latter asked if the printers would conserve money, but an "availability issue."
Along with his request, Vaught shared some statistics from the Pulaski County Primary Election, held on May 17, with early voting leading up to it. In all, 15,329 ballots were cast. Early voting saw 4,070 votes, during the three-day period the week before Election Day. "That's a little light in my opinion," noted Vaught — and 512 votes came from absentee voters. Election Day itself saw over 10,700 ballots cast.
People could vote at seven sites around the county, a number drastically reduced from past years. Those sites included the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Rocky Hollow Recreational Center, and South Kentucky RECC Community Room, all of which allowed anyone to vote instead, as well as locational combined precincts in Science Hill, Nancy, Shopville, and at Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Vaught compared the turnout to 2019, the last pre-Covid voting year, when there were 56 precincts in 42 different locations, with 168 machines sent out and 256 workers. The number of actual ballots cast was similar that year, but in 2022, that was all done at seven locations with 20 machines and 72 people. This year, election workers were paid a combined $28,000 for four days on the job, as opposed to 2019, when they were paid around $45,000 for one day's work.
While satisfied with this new way of doing things on the whole, one thing Vaught expressed interest in was an eighth voting location, and Pulaski Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price indicated that he would like to see more as well, or at least options that are closer to all corners of the county, reporting complaints from some in rural areas on where they had to go. Price asked that Vaught could make sure the distance voters would have to travel be more or less the same throughout the county.
Ranshaw also noted that people may not have been well-enough informed on where to go, and wanted a way to get the word out better, though Vaught said that mailing individual households could cost about $50,000 on the whole.
Having nine printers now gives Vaught one spare in case a printer is inoperative if he secures an eighth voting location, and two spares if not.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the Fiscal Court passed the 2022-23 budget upon its second reading. With no changes from the last reading, the budget includes:
• $16,583,057 in the General Fund.
• $7,810,700 in the American Relief Act Fund. This a new fund for federal monies allocated to help local governments recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. It accounts for the majority of the overall increase in the county budget.
• $5,415,028 in the Jail Fund.
• $5,403,573 in the Road Fund.
• $4,577,000 in the Fire Fund.
• $2,260,200 in the Emergency Dispatch (911) Fund.
• $400,300 in the LGEA (Local Government Economic Assistance) Fund.
• $350,000 in the Federal Grants Fund.
• $80,000 in the Permanent Storage Fund. This is a new fund which involves county clerk's funds that the state now requires to be dedicated toward permanent storage of records.
The budget proposal stands at $42,879,858, increasing the county's bottom line by more than $10 million over the $32.75 million approved last June to start off the 2021-22 fiscal year. As with last year, it includes a $1 per hour raise for most county employees.
In a recent workshop session, Ranshaw had requested that the General Fund's $1 million premium tax allocation be reduced to $200,000 to offset the fleet costs the Fire Commission would be taking on, which he asserted to be the agreement between county officials and the fire chiefs. At the first reading of the budget, Ranshaw objected because it didn't reflect the change.
As such, Ranshaw voted against the budget's approval on its second reading, but all other magistrates gave it the okay.
The court also approved a couple of fund transfer requests by Treasurer Joan Issacs, moving money between the county's general fun and road and 911 funds.
