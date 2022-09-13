It's a good day for the Pulaski County Fiscal Court when they can play the role of the genie, granting wishes. Indeed, magistrates were in the mood to approve a number of requests at Tuesday's meeting.
Perhaps the most notable was from Deputy Jailer Rod Dick, who asked the court to give the green light to go out for bid on improvements to new training facility.
Dick thanked the court — as well as SPEDA and the City of Somerset — for helping the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) acquire an adjacent building, located behind the jail. The 6,000 square foot warehouse on Thannoli Drive was purchased by SPEDA from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to be utilized as a training center where PCDC could build upon its re-entry program for inmates nearing the end of their incarceration.
In December, the fiscal court tentatively approved a lease agreement between PCDC and SPEDA for use of the facility.
On Tuesday, Dick brought with him Ryun Warren, project manager with Deco Architects, to talk about the work that needs to be done on the building.
"We've done what we can do so far as cleaning out, cleaning up, and so on around there," said Dick, who noted that the facility might also be used for deputy training. "... To be in good standing with (the Department of Corrections), we're at the point where we've got to have some architectural work.
"We would certainly like to ask the fiscal court for us to have the opportunity to put those out for bid, so we can move forward," he added.
Warren explained that the bulk of the work will be on HVAC upgrades, and that there are "a handful of other concerns that we need to address to bring it up to today's code." That includes the installation of a couple of single-user restrooms and the relocation of a 30-foot-long wall that needs to be shifted back a couple of feet to make an appropriately wide corridor for egress to a new exterior door.
Dick said inmate labor will be utilized as much as possible — "We've got an endless supply of help, and we're going to take advantage of it" — and that they would "cut every cost we can cut." When County Treasurer Joan Isaacs asked about the cost of the project and how it would be paid for, Dick confirmed that it would be "north of $20,000" and commissary money could be used to pay for the work.
The court unanimously approved getting an advertisement ready to go out for bid on the renovations.
Another request to be approved was made by interim 911 Center Director Beverly Haynes, who asked the court to hire two full-time employees, Joshua Colyer, and Lakkin Allen. Haynes also accepted a plaque on behalf of retired 911 employee Lisha Stout, for her service of 23 years to the county. Additionally, season animal control employee Michael Carnes was approved to become full-time.
The court also approved the purchase of another printer and scanner for Pulaski Election Coordinator Mark Vaught. The two would cost $6,025 and $6,440 respectively. Vaught noted that being able to print ballots would mean a savings to the county, as opposed to having to order more.
"The ballots cost 30 cents from Harp (Election Services); we can produce them for 10-11 cents a ballot," said Vaught, who noted that is goal is to order 20,000 ballots instead of the usual 50,000; the reduction of every 10,000 ballots saves the county $3,000. "Every ballot we don't buy, we're saving 30 cents on, but every ballot we print, we're still saving 20 cents on it, so there is a net savings overall."
Unfortunately, Vaught said he didn't order enough equipment last time, and has no spare printers available — "I've got them all allocated; with the Burnside voting center, I ran out of printers," he said.
In other Pulaski County Fiscal Court business:
• The court changed its minutes from the previous meeting, and tweaked last week's decision to leave tax rates unchanged for the next fiscal year to make for a more favorable result.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley asked the court to amend the minutes to scratch last meeting's decision to leave the county tax rate at 4.8 percent.
"If we did that, that puts us in violation of Kentucky Revenue guidelines, where it says that that we can only take the compensating rate or we can take a 4 percent rate, or with a public hearing, we can take a rate higher than 4 percent," said Kelley. "So if we adopted (what was done last time), that would put us higher than 4 percent. So I would recommend that we just go ahead and take the compensating rate, unless you all would like to take a 4 percent increase."
The court went with Kelley's recommendation, opting for the compensating rate, which actually drops the tax rate to 4.6 percent, effectively lowering it.
"The reason it went down is that property values continue to rise," Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal, noting that keeping the current rate would have actually meant a tax increase on the citizens. "We couldn't do that without a public hearing, so the other magistrates wanted to change the minutes to reflect taking the compensating rate instead."
• Kelley asked the court to set a 15 mile an hour speed limit on Hardwick Lane. He also mentioned out roads that have been petitioned to be brought into the county road system, that magistrates agreed to check out in road committees. The include Graham Lane, Cherry Grove Spur, Kayden's Way, Sewell Farm Road, Echo Point Farms Road, Railroad Street, Goldenberg Lane, and Graceland Drive.
• The court approved a one-year renewal agreement with Unified Technologies to service the county's communications system.
• The court gave the OK to buy additional blacktop mix, 500 tons a month through the end of the year, as requested by Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw.
