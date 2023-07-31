Ten-year-old Josie Wilson is a country girl who loves spending time with her father. Her father, Mike Wilson, just happens to be the senior magistrate of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
Mike Wilson has served in the local county government for 17 years and under four different county judge-executives [Darrell BeShears, Barty Bullock, Steve Kelley, and Marshall Todd] during his five consecutive magistrate terms. However, during the summer months he gets some extra help from his young daughter Josie sitting by his side during the governmental bi-weekly meetings.
“At one of the meetings, I didn’t have anyone else to keep her at the time,” Mike Wilson recalled. “I asked her if she wanted to come to the [Fiscal Court] meeting with me and she said ‘yes’. Now, she wants to come with me anytime I come to the meetings. She wants to be with me and she usually wants to be by my side as much as she can.”
Josie Wilson will be entering the fifth grade at Eubank Elementary this upcoming school year, and many of her teachers feel that her up-close experience in the county government setting will be a good educational experience.
“I think it has been a good experience for her,” her father stated. “At first I think it was a little confusing for her, but now she knows who the sheriff and all the other elected officials are by seeing their faces in the meetings.”
Much like his young daughter, Mike Wilson learned county government from the ground up when he started working as the courthouse maintenance supervisor back in 1994 under then-County Judge-Executive Louie Floyd. After 13 years in that position, Mike Wilson decided to enter the political arena and run for a magistrate’s position in 2006 against incumbent Darrell Wilson in the GOP primary.
No relation to each other, Mike Wilson lost to Darrell Wilson in that 2006 Republican District 2 Magistrate primary. Unfortunately, Darrell Wilson died before the 2006 general election, which allowed Mike Wilson to run in his place and eventually win the magistrate position. In fact, Mike Wilson was appointed by then Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher to serve out the late Darrell Wilson’s final month [of December] prior to being sworn-in as the elected magistrate in January of 2007.
Now in his fifth term and 17th year as a county magistrate, Mike Wilson is showing his young daughter firsthand what he does in his political county government role.
“I like that they do the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ before each meeting, and it is even better doing the Pledge right beside my dad,” Josie Wilson said. “It is always interesting hearing the magistrates make ‘motions’ and ‘seconds’.”
But Josie Wilson actually has no ambition to follow her father’s political footsteps. It is her father’s hobby outside the Pulaski County Courthouse that really interests Josie Wilson.
Beyond the four hallowed walls of the local county government edifice, Mike Wilson might be best known for his work with raising and training coon hunting dogs.
“I have either raised or trained coon hunting dogs for most of my life,” Mike Wilson admitted. “I have been a member of the Long Hollow Coon Club for many years.”
Ten years ago, Mike Wilson reached the pinnacle of his coon dog training career when he won the American Coon Hunters & Big Game Association World Championship with his dog named ‘Trick Magic’.
“That was nice, winning a world title 10 years ago with Trick Magic, but I was really excited when Josie won her first Youth Hunt competition a couple of months ago,” Wilson vaunted. “Ironically, I won my first hunting competition 30 years ago at that same Long Hollow Coon Club.”
While Josie Wilson is trying her best to follow in her father’s dog training footsteps, her competition dog “Triple Magic Missy” is the grandpup of her father’s 2013 world championship dog “Trick Magic”.
“I like going to Fiscal Court meetings with my dad, but I don’t think I would want to be a magistrate,” Josie Wilson admitted. “I want to raise and train coon dogs, and sale puppies just like my dad does.”
Whether in county government meetings or coon dog hunting competitions, Mike Wilson and his daughter Josie Wilson have redefined the strength of their father-daughter relationship.
