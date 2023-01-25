Money talks — and talks and talks.
If there’s a single theme that can be assigned to fiscal court meetings, it’s keeping to a tight budget without keeping it so rigid as to be a slave to it. Tuesday’s meeting was no exception, as the magistrates of Pulaski County, Kentucky met to hear requests for improvements to various public utilities and programs.
One key item mentioned was the issue of elections. Election Coordinator Mark Vaught approached the podium with his common lamentation: not enough people are voting early. Over three days of early voting last November, less than 7,000 people voted. On election day, more than 15,000 people voted.
“That busted our seams just about,” said Vaught. “We bent, but we didn’t break, but I don’t know if we can handle another race like this.”
Vaught called the South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation polling spot “a total mess.” Rocky Hollow was also almost at capacity and both locations had horrible parking conditions. Vaught said the coordination team is working on securing a new polling location, but one will likely not be available during the primaries and instead will be available during the next general election.
Vaught warned, though, that this will not solve the problem but merely quell it unless more people take advantage of early voting.
“I thought people would take the early voting to heart. They did not,” said Vaught. “Why they waited ‘til election day, I have no idea.”
Vaught said the voting coordination team was kicking around ideas for inexpensive campaigns to remind people to vote early, but he reminded the court that it would require early planning and financial assistance.
Vaught also stressed the importance of new voting machines. He said the contract expires May 1 and gave three buying options for the court to consider.
Vaught estimated a hefty price tag of $200,000. However, he reminded the court that the state had a set-aside budget of $12.5 million for election equipment.
Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw complained about his district having reports of disenfranchisement. Remote towns like Mt. Victory had a long way to drive to vote and many just surrendered their right to save the drive. Ranshaw hoped places like White Lily community center could open a polling place.
“Some of them have to drive 20 miles to go vote,” said Ranshaw.
Vaught said that polling places are very difficult and expensive to secure. He recalled the trouble he had getting a polling place in Burnside.
“We looked for two years and found one,” said Vaught. “The thing of it is, it costs money.”
Vaught gave Ranshaw some contact info to look into other polling sites and the two ended their discussion seemingly satisfied with the development. Vaught left the podium with a playful word: “I’m warning y’all, I’ll be back,” which got a laugh from the court and attendees.
Jailer Anthony McCollum took the podium to discuss a contentious issue — jail conditions. According to McCollum, the jail is in bad shape. Built in 1989, the jail is now long outdated and faces a capacity overage of more than 150 prisoners.
McCollum, in the past, has said that prisoners are having to sleep on mats rather than in beds to make room and inspections led by the Department of Corrections show that in some cells it’s difficult to walk through through the room without stepping on mats or people.
McCollum floated the idea of building a new jail and admitted such an undertaking would be tremendously expensive. He opened the issue by saying he wanted to wait until his second term to make this request, but the situation is too dire to wait.
Other items mentioned in the inspection mentioned mold in the vents and outdated bathroom fixtures. McCollum mentioned in the meeting structural damage to the building itself as well.
“Right now, we’re at three options,” said McCollum. “One, we can look at another facility to build; two, spend a lot of money to fix the current structure that we’ve got; or three, close down.”
Considering the structural damage and the low space, McCollum claimed a new building was the best option.
The jailer requested a feasibility study be contracted to see how a new jail would be built and the impact this would have on the county’s budget. He recommended Lexington architecture company CMW Inc. He said they had built jails in other counties recently and felt this made the company a good option for investment.
Treasurer Joan Isaacs asked McCollum if procuring a certificate of need for the Department of Justice would be necessary and worried if they would be hesitant to grant such a certificate. However, she was encouraged by the fact they had built new jails recently.
McCollum said that demonstrating need would be addressed in the feasibility study and said that the Department of Corrections, which works under the DOJ, had been made aware of McCollum’s plans.
“With the numbers that we’ve got, the way Pulaski County’s growing … they’re aware of these needs,” said McCollum.
McCollum said the rapid increase of law enforcement in the area has also contributed to jail overcrowding and said the DOJ would also be aware of this.
The court unanimously granted the request for a contract of feasibility.
McCollum also asked for a new body scanner as the one the jail had was long outdated. He said it was very important to get an updated body scanner to prevent contraband from entering the jail. This was also approved unanimously.
The court heard from Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Chief Steve Eubank first on the report of the bid committee. He covered equipment that EMS bid on and noted how many of EMS’s broken and outdated items were traded at a heavy discount for new items, saving money and time. Chief Eubank estimated around $20,000 being saved through trade-ins.
Ranshaw asked Eubank whether or not a warranty had been secured for the new equipment EMS had bid on. Eubank affirmed there was and also said that the careful maintenance of the outdated equipment extended “their life” far past their intended use, implying that the same would be done with the newly bid equipment.
Eubank ended by thanking Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd for his allowance to bid on the new equipment.
“This is something that will definitely improve our employees and also help the citizens of the county,” said Eubank.
Ranshaw made a motion to accept the bids and the board unanimously carried the motion.
Grant Applications were also discussed and the feasibility of securing more money. Isaacs pleased the court with an award of $550,000 of ARPA money with “low, low restrictions.”
Natasha Duncan was approved as a finance officer to assist the county with its audit.
Gerald Hines was chosen to fill an unexpired term on the 109 Solid Waste Board.
For fleet maintenance, two service contracts were renewed (Generator Service Contract and Breathing Air Compressor Contract) with unanimous approval.
In keeping with his new policy, new Judge-Executive Marshall Todd opened the floor to public comment.
The first citizen complained the road department “seemed to band-aid problems” and cited his and his son’s efforts and money being spent in road repair where rock from county roads were washed into his property. He said that the road department came by and then undid his work.
The court said they would take a more “in-depth” look at roads and made note of his complaint.
Bob Boon, a representative for the Pulaski County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, then approached the podium and requested more money for prevention of substance abuse. Todd requested Boon’s contact info and expressed his intention to speak with Boon after the meeting and work with the local coalition.
Ranshaw suggested a committee be formed to see what would help with recovery. He gestured to Melissa Estep of the Skyhope Women’s Recovery Center as a key figure in fighting drug addiction and hoped the committee could discuss solutions for drug addiction.
Another citizen then approached the podium and questioned whether or not the CMW company jailer McCollum had recommended would be a good fit for building a new jail and wondered if repair to the current jail would suffice. Todd reminded the citizen that’s why they were doing a feasibility study.
No more citizens came forward, and the court adjourned to executive session where, as per usual, no action was taken.
