Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting contained plenty of money talk, including expenses for the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and how to fund repairs to county roads after last week’s flooding.
The first of those came up during a motion to approve the county’s bill list. Magistrate Mark Ranshaw balked at some of the bills associated with the EOC, and then complained that his request to see all of the EOC’s expenditures had not been filled.
Magistrates, he argued, are supposed to oversee and be a part of the operations center.
“We’re not being updated,” he said. “We’re not being given the financials. It’s our job is to oversee the county government, and this is not happening. We’re not getting any of the information we need to do our jobs.”
He then turned his focus to the bill list.
“One bill on here is for almost $10,000, for Don Franklin for his consulting business. How can we spend $10,000 when we have a local state EOC rep right here in town? Plus, when I visited the [local] EOC rep, they said they would help us establish an EOC?”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley responded: “Whenever we launched our EOC – and we did that last fall – we had every intent of growing that into the best EOC we could. Then all of a sudden, in March, we were hit with this State of Emergency, and we had to ramp up rather quickly. And we needed Don Franklin’s expertise. He’s arguably the best one in the state to work with EOCs, so we have brought him in as a consultant to get us through in this difficult time. And, quite frankly, I think we’ve got the best EOC in the state right now because of it. … I don’t think that was money poorly spent.”
In the end, Ranshaw was the only magistrate to vote against the approval of the entire bill list based on the EOC information.
After a lengthy executive session, the Facebook Live feed of the meeting resumed with a discussion on whether Pulaski would be able to declare a state of emergency in order to tap into federal FEMA funds to be reimbursed for the cost of damage repairs from last week’s flooding.
The point was raised by Ranshaw again, asking Kelley if he had had time to looking into seeking FEMA money.
Kelley said, “Right now, we have not met the thresholds. Not only in Pulaski county, but you also have to meet state thresholds, and because the flooding was localized to our area, they’re not even going to open that case for statewide.”
Kelley said that the county has been documenting the damage in case something changes.
Ranshaw continued by saying the county should at least try to fill out the paperwork, saying that the worst that could happen was that the government tells them they can’t receive it.
“We’re about to go into a budget crisis here,” Ranshaw said. “Next year it’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to cut two to three million out of our budget. We need to be able to make sure we’re doing everything we can to provide and get the funds we need.”
Kelley said that the county did not have to declare a state of emergency to receive funds from the state’s Emergency Roads Funds, and asked Ranshaw to submit in writing which roads he felt were damaged by the flooding so the county could be reimbursed for those.
Also in Tuesday’s meeting:
• Magistrates held the first reading of the county’s 2020-2021 budget. The budget total was reported as $29.9 million. Treasurer Joan Isaacs said the county could not advertise for the second reading of the budget until the Kentucky Department of Government reviewed and approved it.
• Magistrates granted permission for the county to apply for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) recruitment and retention grant to help with recruitment for volunteer firefighters. The grant amount is variable, Isaacs said, and would be a fully-funded grant with no matching funds from the county required. The county would need to name a recruitment and retention officer.
• Magistrates approved a number of items, including the renewal of the County Road Aid Cooperative Program, permission for the county to advertise for all standard 2020-2021 bids, the purchase of 400 tons of hot mix and 3,000 tons of rock for road repairs, and the ability of the Pulaski County Detention Center to advertise for bids for eCigarettes.
