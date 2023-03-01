The Pulaski County Fiscal Court saw a spirited yet friendly debate over the current Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office budget on Tuesday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones took the podium and read over his predecessor’s (Greg Speck) budget and then read a prepared speech on the necessity of an increased budget to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Jones cited increased turnover has resulted in a staffing problem.
“A couple weeks ago we had one deputy off that lost his mother,” Jones stated. “That affected three deputies’ schedules. For two hours during the day we only had one deputy out. For 20 hours during the day we only had two deputies out. For two hours we had three deputies out.”
He cited a time period where there were four calls within an hour from different parts of the county and only one deputy to cover all those calls.
“In the last eight years, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office lost 25 deputies,” continued Jones. “The reason I want to bring this to the public’s attention is after hearing other departments talk about their budgets, I feel it’s a need to make fiscal court aware that I am not currently asking for any money, but I will be asking at a later date.”
Jones claimed in his speech that there were three months in Speck’s eight-year tenure in which the department was fully staffed.
“This is not saying anything against Sheriff Speck,” Jones stated. “He led the office through COVID, ‘Defund the Police,’ and times where people didn’t want to work. I find myself in the same position.”
Jones lamented the increased training that was required of sheriff’s deputies.
“When I started, you had to attend forty hours a year. Now a lot more training has become mandatory in order to keep our certifications,” said Jones.
Jones boasted the quality of the staff he had and claimed the PCSO answered more than ninety percent of the county’s calls, but he felt that turnover would continue to affect the office until pay is raised, personnel is increased, or call response decreased (noting the final alternative would be the least popular).
Fourth district magistrate Mark Ranshaw questioned one of Sheriff Jones’ mentioned figures. Jones had said that Lincoln County pays $2 an hour more than Pulaski. Jones did not give the current hourly of Pulaski deputies, but later told the press that the yearly for deputies in Pulaski was $35,193.60 before attending Department of Criminal Justice Training and $39,493.60 after DOJ attendance.
Ranshaw appeared to believe the $2 raise in pay was a figure Jones believed pay should be raised to.
“What is your thought behind this $2?” Ranshaw asked.
Said Jones, “I just threw out this $2 as a matter of fact that Lincoln County, which has a population of 24,000 is paying more than our deputies.”
Treasurer Joan Isaacs leapt on this statement.
“Do they have hazardous duty [pay]?” asked Isaacs.
“They do not,” answered Sheriff Jones.
“That’s your rub,” Isaacs said quoting the bard.
Isaacs therefore argued that the lower pay deputies accept on the front end they make up for in the back end on retirement.
Jones countered this by saying that there actually isn’t a discrepancy in budget and claimed he had to give back $100,000 to the fiscal court in unspent funds.
“We’re not hurting that bad as far as equipment. We can buy equipment and gear,” he said. “But we can’t spend it for salaries.”
Magistrate Ranshaw asked about the reimbursement of funds from the Administrative Office of the Courts and their finance of the Judiciary Center. Jones confirmed that AOC reimbursed most but not all of the money put into it. Ranshaw ended the exchange saying he wanted to ensure the court was maximizing their income from AOC.
Further complicating the issue, Jones claimed that Kentucky State Police, who supply personnel to assist the policing of Pulaski County, would soon be exiting the county.
“They done told me, they’re leaving Pulaski,” he said.
“They’re leaving Pulaski County?” Ranshaw quickly questioned.
“That’s what I was told straight from the state troopers,” Jones responded
Sheriff Jones said the reason he stressed the issue was because of his concern for safety of the deputies.
The court and Sheriff Jones continued to debate the issue and review possibilities. Jones then began to leave the podium. Treasurer Isaacs stopped him and reminded the newly elected Sheriff to get an exact figure before the end of the budget season.
Before Jones left the podium again, he underlined for the court his desire to boost morale for his deputies.
“I don’t want to have another four years to go by with the amount of turnover that we’re having,” he said.
In an interview following the meeting, Sheriff Jones said he felt the reason PCSO was so overwhelmed by calls was because of the increase in county population and his belief that “we live in a cell phone age.” He also cited a drop in drug price and an increase in the homeless population.
Jones said another cause of high turnover was likely the insurance.
“We’ve got really good insurance per employee,” said Jones. But he claimed to have two deputies quit over what they felt was poor family insurance. Jones felt that many deputies got into the office unmarried and not thinking of the necessity of family insurance then only realized its necessity once they’d started a family.
“They’re not really seeing down the road,” said Jones. “But when they get married and have kids then suddenly they need that insurance.”
Other items of the meeting Tuesday include:
- The jail’s purchase of a new body scanner which was approved and the old body scanner was put in surplus.
- Firebrook Park Board appointed Leann Drake in replacement of Arden Turner.
- Foothills Academy Budget Amendment was adopted.
- The County Clerk was granted $5,600 for their cash drawer.
- The court was granted electronic access to deeds.
- Mark Vaught updated the court on voting dates and times, and stressed the importance of early voting in the upcoming elections.
- Isaacs gave no treasury report.
- The road list was approved.
During citizens comments, a family approached the podium complaining about their neighbors’ misbehavior and uncontrolled pets. The court said they would address the issue.
In a bittersweet close, Treasurer Isaacs was given a plaque commemorating her retirement.
