While there’s going to be spirited discussion at every Fiscal Court, it’s usual that the magistrates agree on something before they vote on it. Not so at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting when two motions received “No” votes.
The first motion involved reapportionments. How the county is divided depends on the population and square mileage of each district. Mark Ranshaw is over the most populated and largest district. The fourth district is however also the most sparsely populated. Getting the fourth district to mesh with the other districts in a way that’s fair for everyone is not an easy task.
When the question of reapportionment came up, Ranshaw took discussion time to speak on how the 4th District was reapportioned.
“The Fourth District is a huge, huge district,” said Ranshaw. “The way it works out is everybody gets a fair share of the budget of blacktop and it’s not fair to the Fourth District… If we’re going to be fair to all the citizens, something has to be done.”
Magistrate Ranshaw complained that about 20% of his district had been mowed, and he felt this was due to unfairness.
Judge Executive Marshall Todd said, “I hear your cry” and promised to address the issue.
Ranshaw claimed he had no mower presently cutting his district and said that the only mower available was in disrepair.
Frank Hansford of Fleet Maintenance came forward to address this. He assured Ranshaw that the tractor would get a temporary fix to its deck that would easily last until a permanent repair could be made.
The motion to accept the reapportionment was accepted. Ranshaw voted “no” to accept the reapportionment while the remaining voted “aye.” The motion passed.
The second “no” came again from Ranshaw after Treasurer Crissa Morris read off her report on fund transfers. In it, there was a listing of money from the general fund going to fire.
Ranshaw recalled a verbal agreement in which Fleet Maintenance was added to fire charges.
“It was said they wouldn’t take that money out. It was going to the fleet maintenance cost,” he said. “Earlier in the year $250,000 was taken out, and I voted against it. Once again, I am voting against this transfer and hope everybody else would live up to that verbal agreement and leave that money in the account.”
Ranshaw became the only one to vote “no.” The motion to accept the report was passed.
In other events:
- Bids were opened for new EMS equipment
- Bids were accepted for backhoe attachments
- The deed for Faubush fire department was approved
- A bid for e-cigs and kitchen contracts for the jail were approved.
- The sheriff gave a property tax settlement report
- New hires for security at Pulaski County Park were approved
- Several items were approved for the Road Department.
