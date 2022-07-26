Frank Hansford of Fleet Maintenance approached the podium during the Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting with research for two dump trucks the county will buy for construction and other infrastructure projects.
The dump trucks will be “single-axel,” meaning they will be smaller vehicles, typically for projects that don’t require dealing with weights of greater than 14 tons.
Judge Steve Kelly reported that the dump trucks will replace the trucks that the county already has but have aged past their usefulness. The trucks will be sent to surplus.
The trucks themselves will likely be bought new, as Hansford was able to find an offer for four new single-axel that would be far cheaper than if they were bought used.
Hansford quoted two new trucks as around $360,000 total.
Fourth district magistrate Mark Ranshaw, however, balked at the idea of buying four new dump trucks and instead offered the idea of buying two dump trucks.
Ranshaw also underlined his desire to purchase the trucks with cash rather than pay with interest.
He cited the council’s experience with past purchases that he claimed cost double what they would have with cash.
County Treasurer Joan Isaacs countered this point claiming debt is “inevitable.”
Despite paying with cash, Isaacs claimed, “We’re still going have to finance, and we’re still going to have some interest.”
Kelly put forward that maintenance provided for the trucks would be more expensive “down the line” than if they were leased.
Hansford confirmed that a warranty was able to be secured were a major mechanical failure to occur with one of the trucks.
Isaacs, while taking the time to acknowledge Ranshaw’s concern of accruing debt, reminded him that more money could be needed in the future due to unforeseen circumstances.
“When you deal with roads and large equipment, [debt] is unfortunately inevitable,” Isaacs said. “As far as cash on hand, I don’t want to get us in a bind either. Because you never know. At any moment, a road could collapse.”
She then cited an event in the past where Ranshaw had dealt with a similar crisis and cash-on-hand was necessary to provide a solution.
Ultimately, the council made the decision to purchase one dump truck with cash and have the second dump truck be purchased through a KACo loan (Kentucky Association of Counties) in order to have money ready were an infrastructure crisis to occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.