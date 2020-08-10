In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, Pulaski County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday will be closed to the public.
Among the agenda items are a public hearing for the purchase of Mack trucks and appointments for the Ethics Committee.
Those wishing to watch live may do so beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning through the Pulaski County Government Facebook page.
In regard to the public hearing, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price explained that anyone with questions or comments can post them on Facebook shortly after the regular court meeting. “This is certainly a challenging time,” he commented.
When the commonwealth first shut down in mid-March, Fiscal Court — which usually meets twice a month — cancelled it’s second monthly meeting outright then livestreamed the April and May meetings.
Fiscal Court meetings resumed being open to the public on June 9. However, the room was limited to 33 percent capacity. The meetings were again closed as of July 28.
In announcing the closure, county officials apologized for any inconvenience. “We feel it’s a necessity to help keep all Pulaski County citizens safe,” the public notice stated.
