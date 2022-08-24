Despite the supply chain issues and inflation having taken their toll on locals, the court approved an unchanged tax rate for the people of Pulaski County.
The theme of the court surrounded tax rates, as many items previously mentioned in the meeting had explicitly discussed it.
Pulaski County Treasurer Joan Isaacs presented the item prefacing the vote with a recap of the previous year.
The tax rate is often recommended based on the county’s property valuation, which greatly affects the County’s revenue.
In an interview following the meeting, Isaacs clarified the process in which the tax rate is decided.
“Once they get the assessment from the PVA office, they have this convoluted formula to calculate the tax rate for the various counties, and they send us the breakdown to that, and they give us the compensating rate,” explained Isaacs. “The compensating rate when they send it is basically if whatever you received the year before, the compensating rate keeps it at that. So that’s why it maybe fluctuates a bit from year to year.”
The compensating rate recommended 4.8% last year, and this year the albeit “convoluted” formula gave a rate of 4.6%.
While this rate implies taxes could have theoretically been lowered to keep up with the compensating rate, the severity of inflation caused the court to consider its options.
Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw addressed this as Isaacs gave her presentation.
Isaacs commiserated with Ranshaw and lamented the inflation spike that has impacted all Americans.
“Everything is going up,” said Isaacs. “The cost of living, the cost of services. and I don’t anticipate things going down any time soon. If ever. I just see it rising.”
Ranshaw offered the plan to keep the tax rate as it was to ensure the County has the funding it needs while also ensuring citizens did not suffer further financial hardship by high taxes.
“I don’t want to put a burden on citizens by raising it, but maybe we should just keep the rate we have,” said Ranshaw.
Isaacs and the rest of the court agreed, and the motion to approve the tax rate passed unanimously.
County Judge Executive Steve Kelley took a time following the tax approval to address the courtroom to take pride in County’s low tax rate.
“I just want to remind the court and the public that we are the second-lowest tax rate in the state of Kentucky,” said Kelley. “[It’s] pretty impressive to have as much going on as we have and still be the second-lowest in the state, and I compliment you for accomplishing that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.