In a little over six months, Marshall Todd will be the Judge-Executive for Pulaski County. He’ll have some decisions to make — despite efforts by one magistrate to make them now.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court, Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked both to hire a new emergency director and disband the county police — both things that were suggested might be better left for the new judge when he takes office.
The current judge-executive, Steve Kelley, had sparked the discussion by introducing a number of personnel matters he wished to address. The first involved getting the court’s rubber stamp on Josh Whitis taking over on an interim basis as the county’s part-time emergency management director, taking over from the recently retired Aaron Ross. Ranshaw asked if this was to go only to the end of the year, and Kelley affirmed that it’s an interim position, and at the discretion of the judge.
Kelley also got the court’s approval on advertising for a full-time 911 dispatcher, but following that request, Ranshaw asked that while on the topic of the 911 center, a director needs to be appointed, as Ross had also filled that position. Kelley, who lost to Todd in the May Primary Election, said that the decision would probably be addressed at the next fiscal court meeting, that he had spoken to Todd about it, and that they want to make sure to get someone he’s comfortable with.
Ranshaw then made a motion to disband the county police force. In October 2019, Pulaski County Fiscal Court instituted a county police force and appointed Ross to serve as its chief. At the time, the administration explained that it wasn’t their intention expand into law enforcement. Rather, the county needed to comply with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s request that local access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database be controlled through one law enforcement agency.
Prior to the change, the database had been overseen locally by a board with representatives from all local law enforcement agencies. With Ross having undergone law enforcement training in Ohio, he could continue to lead the 911 center without having to turn operations over to another agency.
Ranshaw said he wanted to “let that be something that we don’t need, it can be appointed somewhere along the way for 911.”
That motion got no second, but it did earn a response from First District Magistrate Jason Turpen, who said, “Let’s let Marshall look at that and see what we need to do.”
“I just believe it’s something that we can do,” said Ranshaw. “We can get that 911 taken care of elsewhere, like through the 911 board or something.”
Responded Dan Price, Deputy Judge-Executive, “No, we can’t. We can’t do that, Mark. If you’d educate yourself a little bit, it’s an administrative title only.”
Ranshaw observed that there are only three county police forces in Kentucky, but Price said that had nothing to do with the point, and that Ranshaw was “convoluting and muddying the waters.” He added, “It’s for fiscal court to maintain control of the personnel, because if not, it has to go under a credentialed department of (Department of Criminal Justice Training); as it is right now, thankful for the county attorney, it’s under his office and his credentials. He’s willing to do that, but going forward, they require that agency to be supervised by someone that is certified to the DOCJT.”
Ranshaw then asked if that could be done permanently through County Attorney Martin Hatfield’s office. Hatfield said that other county attorney offices do it, and it’s renewable every year. Ranshaw then suggested with Hatfield’s office handling the relevant duties, there’s no need for a county police department, and Hatfield said, “Maybe, maybe not.”
Then Ranshaw turned to Price and said that “you guys” tried to put park security for Pulaski County Park under the purview of the county police even though the agency was only supposed to be relevant to 911. Price responded, “No Mark, here again ...” and Ranshaw retorted, “No, I’m right, we had that discussion.”
Price came back with, “You’re as drama as drama can be.”
Kelley broke in at this point to ask if Ranshaw wanted to continue with his motion and Ranshaw said that he would “wait at this point” but “it’s just something that we need to look at.” Kelley said that the incoming judge should “make that decision.”
