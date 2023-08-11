Fischer Fun Park 2 got its official opening Friday, with the ribbon being cut by the man for whom the park was named after.
Somerset resident and longtime businessman Steve Fischer was joined by his family in opening the park, although he himself admitted that the park was being used long before the opening ceremony.
The park, located at the western entrance of the Rocky Hollow area in downtown Somerset, is the second such handicap accessible park in town.
The first Fischer Fun Park opened in 2018 at SomerSport Park off of Pumphouse Road.
“Seeing the happiness of our children and our grandchildren at both parks has really been gratifying to my family,” Fischer said. “… Both parks have been heavily used since they opened – or pre-opened – and we hope they continue to bring fun, exercise and great memories for generations to come.”
Fischer, the former owner of the Goldenberg Furniture store that was in business on the Fountain Square, provided most of the funding for the playground.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck told the crowd gathered at the ribbon cutting ceremony that City Council also approved using some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds as well as other monies to provide additions to the park.
It’ was all “to make sure our kids have something to do,” Keck said
“We hear it all the time, there’s not enough for our children, and I think this is state-of-the-art because it’s all inclusive – 90 to 95 percent of that park is handicap accessible. All kids can play on it.”
In addition, the council voted to add a splash pad and a sand volleyball court to the park, and the area is within sight of the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail.
Fischer said he didn’t have a favorite part.
“I just like the whole setting. I think it turned out beautiful as the entrance to Rocky Hollow. It’s bright, it’s colorful, it’s welcoming,” he said.
“I think the additions the city council came up with, the splash pad and the volleyball court is excellent. It attracts different ages,” Fischer added, noting that the splash pad would attract “little bitty” kids, while the playground would be popular to kids who are a bit older, and the volleyball court would give older teens and adults an activity.
Plus the entrance leads into the Rocky Hollow walking trail, which can benefit the health of adults, he pointed out.
And not only is the park a great place for kids to get exercise and refine their motor skills, it is a great way for them to learn social skills as well, Fischer pointed out.
“It’s a social gathering – for all ages. I can’t tell you how many calls I’ve had from parents and grandparents that bring their kids here and enjoy the bonding, not only with their grandchildren, but with the other grandparents they haven’t seen in decades. It’s a bonding experience for all age groups.”
While plans for the park have been in motion for four years, its creation was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, Keck said.
However, “It’s been well worth the wait,” Keck said.
Both Keck and Fischer thanked everyone involved with building the park, from city council members to city employees, the Fischer family, and even inmates from the Pulaski County Detention Center, who had a hand in helping improve the community.
And even though the new park is up and running, Fischer said the first park is still going strong.
“I thought (the first park) was the best thing since sliced bread, till I saw this thing,” Fischer said of the second Fun Park. “It’s a one-step improvement. The inclusivity is more on this one. They [the city] are learning from each one. And from what I understand, the attendance of park one is still holding strong, so I don’t think that one is diluting the other.”
