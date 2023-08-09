An object, seen at different points in time, can take on different meanings. Take a playground, for example.
Children play at playgrounds for fun, building memories of joy and making friends. But in looking at the recent building of a playground in downtown Somerset, resident and grandfather Steve Fischer had a different viewpoint.
“The kids that are using them now, they become parents very quickly and grandparents very quickly,” he said.
Therefore, having such a playground is not just for today’s youths, but to try to help many generations to come.
The City of Somerset will be hosting an official Grand Opening for Fischer Fun Park 2 this Friday at 11 a.m.
The park is located at the western entrance to Rocky Hollow Park, at the bottom of the South Main Street hill. While the playground has been in operation for several months – and has been well used during the summer – this will mark the official opening of the all-inclusive playground sponsored by Fischer and his family.
The public is welcome to attend.
Fischer said the city has done a good job in creating the park. “It’s better than expectations,” he said.
Besides the playground, which is designed to be as all-inclusive as possible for all children to enjoy, the city has also installed a splash pad, a volleyball court and restrooms.
Also nearby is one of the county’s Readers to Leaders Story Book Trails, created by the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Lake Cumberland Class of 2020.
Fischer Fun Park 2, as the name implies, is the second such playground that the City of Somerset has built. The first one opened in 2018 at SomerSport Park off of Pumphouse Road.
This second playground is more connected to the downtown area of Somerset. Fischer said he was skeptical at first of the new park’s location, but he was convinced by Mayor Alan Keck and City Councilor Robin Daughetee that the South Main Street location would be perfect.
“They turned out to be right,” Fischer said. “It’s being used. The parking lot is full most of the time in decent weather, and I think it’s drawing a different crowd from the other one. They’re both fulfilling the needs for the kids in the area.”
Fischer said his inspiration for funding the two parks came from his own granddaughters. He and his family travel quite a bit around the country, and he said that every place the family went to he sought out parks and playgrounds for his granddaughters to enjoy.
“We didn’t have anything comparable in this area, and I said, ‘This would be something that would benefit the kids in our area for generations. How can I make it happen?’ So we worked with the city and, by gum, we made it happen,” Fischer said.
