There’s something fishy going on at Saint Mildred Catholic Church on South Central Avenue. Friday began St. Mildred’s annual fish fry which begins the first Friday of Lent every year.
“Frydays” are the church’s biggest fundraiser. During this time, the church pulls in money for its general operation and also donates money to the community.
The celebration is put on by the Knights of Columbus, the largest Catholic men’s organization in the world. The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization whose goal is to support the church and support the community. The Knights who serve St. Mildred’s have donated nearly $150,000 over their 16 years of operation.
The church’s fish fry, though, even predates the Knight’s council. The fry has been done for 20 years in celebration of the beginning of Lent and to raise money.
Lent commemorates the traditional observation of Jesus of Nazareth’s 40-day fast written about in the book of Matthew. In the story, Jesus is tempted to sin by Satan three times. Each time, Jesus rejects Satan’s seduction. Many Christian denominations during the 40 days of Lent surrender some activity or item as a form of sacrifice.
Eating fish during Fridays is a catholic tradition that goes back centuries. Catholics would abstain from red meat each Friday as a form of sacrifice and would instead eat fish.
“Of course there’s no sacrifice eating our fish,” joked Dan Cheshire, head fry cook for the fish fry. “It’s a treat really.”
Cheshire is a long-time contributor to the fish fry and enjoys helping the community.
“It’s the time when all of our Knights get together and work for a common goal,” he said. “We get together and hang out and enjoy each other’s company and provide a great meal for the community.”
Chuck Tyler, the financial secretary concurred with Cheshire and said the camaraderie of the event is what he enjoys most.
“I like... being able to donate back to the community,” he said.
Donations will be made to the Bethany House, AIM Pregnancy Center, the Boy Scouts, Gumi Camp, Polar Bear Plunge, Alzheimers patients, Memorial School Christmas, Youth Activities, and others.
People of any religious persuasion can come during lunch time any “Fryday” through March 31 to the O’Bryan Center which is the old school house next to the church and get a fish sandwich, a cup of coleslaw, and a bag of chips for 8 bucks. People can also pick up their food through a drive through and can even get their food delivered, if their order’s large enough.
Visitors can also get their fish on at dinner time. At dinner time, people get a plate of fish, hushpuppies, coleslaw, green beans, and Mac ‘n’ cheese for $12 plus homemade desserts for $1. Lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner is 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Readers can call to donate or order food at 606-669-5989.
