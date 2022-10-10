Pulaski County has not forgotten about the people of Eastern Kentucky and their resilience. Evidence of this fact is shown by events like the Fishing for Eastern Kentucky Benefit Bass Tournament hosted by Bobby Gumm of Gumm Concrete, Triple Crown Concrete, Oak Hill Baptist Church, and Casting for Christ Missions.
“The Lord has kind of put something on my heart,” said Gumm. “I have a concrete business, and I haven’t gotten the chance to go out there myself and help physically. It just come to mind from the Lord.”
Gumm says he is trying to “do the Lord’s work” and help people get back to normal—or at least as normal as they can get.
As previously mentioned, the event is done in collaboration with the Cast for Christ Mission group. They often put on similar events throughout the year. It is most similar to a tournament they put on to promote mission work.
“It is a tournament that we started four years ago to raise money for missionaries, and the last four years we’ve been able to support a missionary in the Philippines, and he’s built three or four churches over there with the money we’ve raised from our tournaments,” said Jayme Dykes, founder and director of Casting for Christ. “We took up donations, and I think we was able to deliver right around eight or nine thousand dollars of supplies over to eastern Kentucky. After our summer series was over, Bobby Gumm contacted us, and it was on his heart to put on a benefit tournament.”
Dykes praised Gumm for what many people typically find is the most difficult part of charity events like this: finding sponsors.
“He has went out and basically gotten a lot of sponsorship money and donations to go towards Eastern Kentucky,” said Dykes. “As of right we’re probably 20-30 thousand dollars donation money raised to help them over there. And then all of the proceeds from the tournament when we have it this Saturday will go towards it also. It’s a $100 a boat, and all that money goes directly with the relief fund. We have ten boats signed up already.”
The event will begin pretty early in the morning. Registration is $100 per boat and will likely begin around4 a.m. The event will begin at Safelight (roughly 7:45 a.m.) and last until 4 p.m.
“I think Burnside is bringing firetrucks, a big American flag, have somebody sing the national anthem. We actually have a pastor from Eastern Kentucky driving all the way over to say a prayer,” Dykes added.
Dykes and Gumm also both thanked Gary Waters who “has done a really good job of having businesses donate items.”
There will also be a raffle, food, drinks, and other items for sale at the event.
“Everything’s going over to Eastern Kentucky. Nobody’s keeping a dime here,” says Dykes.
Jayme Dykes compared events like this to the “starfish story.”
The starfish story is an old story which tells of a boy who is throwing starfish back into the ocean after they’ve been left on the beech by low tide. An old man stops him and asks how the boy expects to save all the starfish. They boy says he does not expect to save all of them.
As he throws a starfish out back into sea he says to the old man, “But I made a difference for that one.”
