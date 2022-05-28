May might have been a month for classic Mopars at Somernites Cruise. But it doesn't get much more classic than a Model T.
Produced by the Ford Motor Company — in the heyday of Henry Ford himself — the Model T is known for being the car that essentially made all other cars possible. It was the first designed to be affordable for the average American, making travel by automobile accessible and feasible. Produced from 1908 to 1927, the Model T was the first to be mass produced via the now-common assembly line method — or at least the first by Ford, credited with fully developing the assembly line process.
And at Saturday's Somernites Cruise in downtown Somerset, one such Model T came out to celebrate its birthday — its 100th birthday, after having first been produced in 1922.
Harold Chambers brought his restored Model T from Winfield, Tenn., to Somerset for the occasion. It was his second time attending Somerset's own classic and custom car show.
"The car is 100 years old; I've had it for about two years," said Chambers. "I had to completely restore it — rebuilt the motor, rear end, transmission, new top, wheels. It took about a year to get it on the road."
Chambers found the car in Jamestown, Tenn., but it originally came to the south from California about three decades ago, he said.
"This lady's husband died, and she had it in the carport for 30 years," he said. "She wanted to sell it. I went and looked at it and bought it."
It's not Chambers' only Model T — he has another from 1925. But he wanted a convertible, and found it in the Tin Lizzie of '22.
"(This one) is what they call a 'touring car,'" he said. "That's one of the most popular ones that there are out there."
For 100 years old, the Model T gets around pretty well. Chambers said he drives it daily.
He did not, however, drive it to the Cruise the full 40-miles-plus from Winfield, however; "I drove it from the (Somerset) Mall," he noted.
The Model T isn't commonly seen today, and Chambers is used to getting some interesting and enthusiastic reactions when he's taking his prized possession out for a drive.
"I can be going down the road and I get pictures (taken of the car), thumbs up," he said. "People love to see it."
People loved to see all the cars out at Saturday's downtown Somerset car show, in fact. Mark Hansford, the "Voice of the Cruise" heard over the loudspeaker every fourth Saturday of the month April through October, said that the Memorial Day weekend show always brings out a lot of visitors, and this year was no different.
"It's a great weather day," said Hansford. "There's always a lot of people on the streets (for the May show). There may not be the biggest number of car that we ever have, but it definitely brings folks out."
As of about 4 p.m., the car count downtown was at 7,422 overall, with 147 Mopars — the featured car of the month. "Mopar Mania" — presented by Don Franklin Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, FIAT — features vehicles under the iconic Chrysler banner. That includes everything from Dodge and Plymouth, to Jeep and AMC, and even less familiar names like Imperial and DeSoto. Hansford noted that the real number of Mopars at the show was probably even higher, as some were likely parked in locations other than the showcase area.
Also popular was the fifth-annual "Circle the Wagons" display, with a fleet of vintage station wagons parked around the Fountain Square.
Hansford said that there were a "ton of shows" like Somernites going on across the state over the weekend, but was grateful for those who decided to spend their time in downtown Somerset — a happening place these days, he observed, with live music at places like The Mole Hole on the Square and other stores and restaurants open for business.
"People are out, going to those," he said. "We're just glad they decided to come to Somernites again. ... It's just a very lively, upbeat day at Somernites."
