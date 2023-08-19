Local theater artists and lovers are invited to audition or interview for roles in four upcoming productions at Flashback Theater Co.
Audition sessions will be held on three days from September 6-9, 2023 at 400 E Mount Vernon Street in downtown Somerset.
Flashback Theater Co. (FbTC) produces a season of five shows each year, creating several opportunities for community members to get involved as actors or crew members. This season, the productions range from thrilling to comedic to introspective — there is something for everyone!
Performers and crew members of FbTC productions can expect an encouraging atmosphere and a creative learning environment, with most FbTC productions featuring a mix of debut actors and veteran stage performers. A total of 25 acting roles are available, and 10-12 roles for crew members are available this season. Show preference can be provided at your audition, along with any conflicts. A small stipend is provided to cast and crew for their time spent on the production, as FbTC is a semi-professional theater company.
Individual audition/interview appointments are available Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7, and can be scheduled by going to casting.flashbacktheater.co. If no available time works for you, please call or email sm@flashbacktheater.co to request an alternate time or, alternatively, you can plan to attend the walk-in auditions on Saturday, September 9.
Walk-in auditions will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Potential cast and crew may come in at any time during this window and immediately register, then audition or interview.
Actor callbacks will be held on Sunday, September 10 at 2 p.m. for The Thin Place and September 17th from 2 p.m. — 5 p.m. for Uncle Vanya, 39 Steps, and Brother Wolf. Additional callbacks may be scheduled as necessary to accommodate special circumstances but that is solely at the discretion of the production team and it is most beneficial to the actor to be seen on the same day as other callbacks, so please plan accordingly.
Production Information
Each of the productions will primarily rehearse in the Black Box at Flashback Theater, but performance venues vary. The dates and confirmed details of each show are as follows.
The Thin Place
October 26 -28, 2023
By Lucas Hnath
Directed by Sommer Schoch
The Thin Place is the story of two women, Hilda and Linda. Linda communicates, professionally, with the dead, who are still here, just in a different part of here, in the “thin place.” She can make those who believe hear them, offering them peace and closure and meaning. Originally from rural England, she’s reestablished herself in the U.S.—birthplace of spiritualism—where she has continued to build a career out of her gift. Hilda, a keen listener and observer who’s grappling with loss, takes a great interest in Linda’s abilities. She befriends the veteran medium, seeking answers that lie across the fragile boundary between our world and the other one.
Roles available for 1 male and 3 females, ages 25+.
Uncle Vanya
December 7 — 17, 2023
By Anton Chekhov, adapted by Steve Cleberg
Directed by Steve Cleberg
Uncle Vanya is credited as one of Chekhov’s masterpieces and a significant precursor of modern drama. Set on a country estate in late nineteenth century Russia, Uncle Vanya is in part a study of the enervation of Russian middle-class provincial life. The major dynamics between the characters themselves are centered on two obsessive love affairs that lead nowhere and a flirtation that brings disaster. Mixing the tragic and the absurd and dealing with a form that allows for ambiguity and contradiction, Uncle Vanya has been deemed “the first modernist play”.
Roles available for 3 males and 4 females, ages 25+.
The 39 Steps
February 15 — 25, 2024
Adapted by Patrick Barlow, From the novel by John Buchan
Directed by Jade Ellis
Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!
Roles available for 1 male, 1 female, and 2 of any gender, ages 18+.
NOTE: those cast in The 39 Steps will have to memorize the full script for production. Experienced actors preferred.
Brother Wolf
May 9 — 19, 2023
book by Preston Lane, music and lyrics by Laurelyn Dossett
Directed by Sommer Schoch
Blending folklore, myth, music, and mountain religion, Brother Wolf is an Appalachian adventure tale based on the story of Beowulf. High in the mountains of North Carolina, a family is threatened by a demon named Grin Dell. When a preacher named Brother Wolf arrives to lend a hand, the death of the demon sets off a cycle of revenge that can only be stopped by learning to forgive. Featuring evocative bluegrass songs, this skillful musical traces the complex art of storytelling and the fear that divides good and evil.
Roles available for 4 males, 2 females, and 5+ of any gender, ages 18+.
What to Prepare
ACTORSYou should prepare a 60 second minute monologue that showcases your stage presence and acting range to be considered for The Thin Place, Uncle Vanya, and The 39 Steps. To be considered for Brother Wolf, prepare 30 seconds of an a capella hymn and tell a 60 second folk story.
Please bring a headshot and acting resume if available. You will fill out a contact form and conflict sheet at your audition time. Email is our primary way of contacting actors for call backs, so please be sure you provide an email that you check regularly.
PRODUCTION CREW
You should prepare a resume or list of past theater experience, if you have any. If not, think about the skills and experience you have that would translate well to backstage and production. This can be communication skills, design or construction experience, etc. If you have any particular interest in learning a new skill or working on a specific show or project, be prepared to discuss that as well. Your audition/interview slot will allow us to inquire about your skills and interests so we can work together to find the best fit for your experience.
New to Flashback Theater?
By auditioning or interviewing for the entire season, you are indicating interest in being considered for opportunities throughout the entire upcoming year. You will be able to indicate on your audition form if you are unavailable for particular shows. The director of each show will be calling back individuals from this pool of talent for show specific opportunities based on your type, experience, and availability. For this reason, it is helpful if you bring a photo of yourself and a theater resume or list of previous theater experience for later reference.
Our artists are typically paid a stipend to offset the costs of attending rehearsals. We are a semi-professional company, and we operate in a professional atmosphere. Our artists are treated with respect and we expect you to return that respect by showing up on time to all rehearsals and performances, and collaborating in a positive manner. Your audition or interview is the first opportunity to show your respect for the theater process and thus your ability to work well with us; so arrive early, be prepared, and always say “Thank you!”
Season Sponsors & Supporters
Flashback Theater is grateful to our 2023-24 Spotlight Sponsors: Applied Behavioral Advancements, M&W Printing, The Shubert Foundation, The City of Somerset, David Daring Rentals, and Fenix Digital; as well as our Footlight Sponsors: Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital & Lake Cumberland Residency Programs, First & Farmer’s National Bank, The Weigel Family, United Cumberland Bank, T. Ronald Kidd Trust, Kinetic by Windstream, Somerset Community College, Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI), Brad Bigelow of Century 21 Advantage Realty, and Buffalo Wings & Rings.
