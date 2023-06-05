Although a trial was scheduled for Monday in the case of Terry Flinchum, the local accountant and his attorneys agreed to a deal in which Flinchum pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Abuse.
Flinchum was originally charged with first-degree Sexual Abuse, but as part of the deal both counts were amended down to third degree, making them class B misdemeanors.
Flinchum was sentenced by Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker to 60 days in jail on a conditional discharge of 24 months. That means Flinchum will only serve the jail time if he violates the conditions of his release.
Those conditions include Flinchum’s agreement that he cannot schedule appointments with a woman one-on-one, and he cannot be alone in the presence of a woman by herself in his office.
Flinchum, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), was accused by two victims in separate incidents of touching them inappropriately while they were in his home office on White Tail Run.
Both women are in their 30s, and both had been going to Flinchum for at least three years for tax preparation.
In entering his guilty plea, Flinchum read a written statement to the court taking responsibility for his actions.
“I acknowledge that I made sexual contact with [the victims],” Flinchum said. “The contact was brief and occurred on the outside of the clothing. I did so without their permission. I sincerely apologize to both women for my behavior. It was inappropriate.”
After the hearing, both victims agreed to speak with the Commonwealth Journal.
Newspaper policy prevents the identification of victims of sexual crimes, and therefore the victims will be referred to only as Victim A and Victim B.
Victim A came forward first in March of 2021 to accuse Flinchum of inappropriate contact. He was indicted on that charge in April 2021.
Victim B then came forward alleging she had a similar incident to that of Victim A. And investigation showed that Victim B’s incident took place before Victim A’s, but Victim B said she did not come forward until after she heard someone else had.
After Monday’s sentencing, Victim B admitted she felt guilt and has struggled over the past two years over the fact that she didn’t come forward sooner. Because of that, she thinks it’s possible Flinchum was emboldened to act inappropriately with Victim A.
“I’m so sorry,” Victim B told the other woman.
“You don’t own me an apology,” the woman said.
“I just feel like if I had spoken up sooner he might have been afraid to do that,” Victim B said.
Both women also talked about how living through such an experience made them wary about putting themselves in similar situations of being alone with professionals.
Victim A said she had been going to Flinchum for tax services for several years, and it was “never on my radar” to be concerned about that type of behavior in that setting.
“I’ve been going to him for three years. I paid him for services,” she said. “… It shifts the way that you see people, and the way that you trust people, and the way that you step into situations.”
“There was a level of trust there,” Victim B agreed.
While both women said they wished to have seen a harsher penalty against Flinchum – he will not be added to the Sex Offender Registry because the law requires the conviction to be a felony – both said they were satisfied with the outcome.
For Victim A, she said it was more important to her that he was on record admitting to the offense, and that part of his punishment was that he was not to be alone with a woman.
“I didn’t want anyone to walk blindsided into that room with him ever again,” she said.
Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton praised the two women, calling them “brave” and “extraordinary.”
He said that some people may not be happy with a verdict that allows Flinchum to avoid prison time, but “this didn’t start out being about prison. This started out being about protecting other people from what [the women] went through, and I think there’s nothing more they could have done. These women were utterly vindicated here today. They were utterly vindicated that what they told the police happened, actually happened.”
