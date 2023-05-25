A prominent accountant is set to go on trial June 5 for two counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse.
Terry Flinchum, 65, of Somerset, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court on Thursday with his attorneys in preparation for going to trial in two separate cases.
The hearing, in front of Judge Teresa Whitaker, was a final discussion between defense and prosecution counsel on what type of evidence will be submitted and what type of testimony will be allowed.
Commonwealth’s Attorney David Daulton will have until Tuesday to show the defense how he intends to display exhibits and how he intends to show those exhibits to the jury.
The trial is expected to take only one day.
That trial will cover both cases against Flinchum, involving two separate victims.
Flinchum is accused of assaulting both women in his office/residence located on White Tail Run.
Both victims stated that Flinchum had prepared their taxes for them over the past several years.
Both women are in their 30s.
The investigation concerning the first victim was conducted by then-Lieutenant (now Sheriff) Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. It was presented to a local Grand Jury on April 7, 2021 with jurors returning the indictment.
About two months later, the second victim came forward to report she had a similar encounter with Flinchum, leading to a second Grand Jury indictment issued on June 2.
Flinchum is currently free on bond awaiting the trial.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
