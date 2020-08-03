More than six months after the City of Ferguson was awarded $36,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, repairs to a perpetually flooded street have been completed.
The City Road Aid emergency funds were used to alleviate drainage issues on Catron Street at mile point .077, across from the Ferguson Baptist Church at the intersection with Murphy Avenue. The project was done by Weddle Construction.
According to Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs, state highway officials had come to examine the area last year and had even attempted to mitigate the standing water. When it continued to build, KYTC District 8 Chief Engineer Tammy Wilson encouraged the city to apply for emergency funds. The mayor said that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project somewhat.
Since Weddle had done prior flooding projects for the city, the company was already familiar with the drain lines, Dobbs said.
"Hopefully that will take care of a lot of the water and make it a lot safer," Mayor Dobbs said of the new drainage system. "All the residents and everyone traveling through Ferguson on Murphy Avenue will be extremely happy."
