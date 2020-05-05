COVID-19. Murder hornets. A new “Twilight” book. And now flooding in Pulaski County.
What else can go wrong?
Flash flooding wreaked havoc as heavy rainfall hit the area overnight Tuesday, and although no injuries were reported, there were some scary moments for several people around the county, according to officials.
“It’s flooded a lot of places around the county,” said Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley. “Just the amount of rain we had in such a short time this morning, several roads were flooded over and impassable. We’ve been out trying to make sure people stay safe and blocking roads that needed to be blocked. It’s been a lot of work.”
Most of the flooding was in the northern and eastern parts of the county — Kelley listed Pumphouse Road, East Frog Hollow Road, Burdine Road and Barnesburg Road as being among those that were flooded and closed for at least “a while.”
Meanwhile, Deputy Judge Dan Price was handling the south end of the county, where the rain was more forgiving. He said areas that commonly flood, like Ferry Road and Madira Drive, weren’t hit as hard as usual.
“Madira usually has about four to five feet of water,” said Price. “(This time), it was about eight inches to a foot.”
However, with the flooding came the struggles to those out on the roads and living along them. Pulaski Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb said one man’s car was stranded in the water on Mark Welborn Road.
“The Rescue Squad got paged out,” said Halcomb. “We got a couple of calls where the water got up to dogs that were chained up, but we got that taken care of.”
Price said there was also an incident at Herrin Court, where two people were trapped at their house because of the flooding, and the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad had to get them and temporarily relocate them.
While the fact that more people were likely at home because of the COVID-19 situation didn’t appear to be a huge factor, Kelley noted that the weather event was “definitely an inconvenience, if you needed to get out and the roads were closed.”
Other significantly affected areas include Clay Hill, Blaze Valley, Strawberry Road, Ky. 452, and Dahl Road.
In addition to the lack of injuries, Kelley said there weren’t many reports of other storm damage, though there were some downed trees and bridges that were “messed up” because of the flooding, said Kelley.
“I’m sure we’ll be cleaning this up for a day or two,” he said. “For now (on Tuesday), we’re trying to get the main trouble spots and get the roads cleaned up as soon as possible.”
The flooding was the result of “just a torrential downpour this morning. ... It put a lot of water down in a short amount of time,” said Halcomb, who observed that the rain had continued steady throughout the morning.
“It seemed like it all moved east to west,” he said.
Jane Marie Wix, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson said that there was an estimated amount between one and two-and-a-half inches of rain to fall in the area overnight and into the morning Tuesday, with some locally higher amounts around three inches, north of Somerset “more along Science Hill, Woodstock, and eastward.” A Mesonet station northeast of Somerset recorded precipitation of 1.88 inches since midnight, as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.
“It came down in some places pretty hard and pretty fast,” said Wix. “... We had some nuisance flooding in low-lying areas, and then had heavier showers come through and it started reacting pretty quickly.”
Wix said there could be scattered chances for rain Wednesday but no thunderstorms, with a dry Thursday. The next chance to get significant weather action could be Thursday night into Friday; “We could even see thunderstorms with that too,” she noted.
