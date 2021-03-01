Somerset Mayor Alan Keck called Sunday a “challenging night,” while meteorologist Kevin Sullivan called the weekend’s weather “an unprecedented rain event.” A massive downpour caused flooding around Pulaski – and many other counties around the state – damaging homes, roadways and bridges.
Sunday evening, Pulaski County Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross reported that government officials called in the American Red Cross to help citizens impacted by the flooding.
According to Ross, county agencies had conducted a total of four high-water rescues by 10:15 p.m. — one from a home and three others from vehicles.
The City of Somerset evacuated several residents in the vicinity of Rosewood Avenue and Richards Court, Ross said.
"One of the houses down there had its foundation actually collapse," Ross said. "A basement wall collapsed on it."
Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll confirmed that home was located on Rosewood Avenue, adding that "officers were in chest-deep water helping the residents evacuate."
Two homes had to be evacuated Sunday night.
The Red Cross will assist, Ross said, in interviewing impacted citizens as well as placing those without a place to stay in hotel rooms.
The EM director also noted that trees had blocked portions of Ky. 80 and Ky. 1003.
County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Monday that Pulaski County was still under a state of emergency due to the damage caused by the two ice storms and snow seen just over a week ago.
By Monday morning, the water had receded in some waterlogged areas, but as of Monday afternoon the City of Somerset said that four roads were still closed and would be until further notice: Grove Street from First to Old Monticello, Kennedy Street, Turner Street and Vermillion Street.
Mayor Alan Keck referred to the rescue efforts when saying that crews and emergency service employees “worked into the early morning hours, setting barricades and helping residents from their homes and stranded vehicles.
“I am so grateful for their hard work and dedication,” the mayor said. “And their work is far from over — clean-up will be extensive. In total, the city had 18 streets that were flooded at some point during the night.”
Also at some point across all of South Kentucky RECC’s service area around 4,000 customers were without power. One of the hardest hit areas was Ky. 1676 in Science Hill, affecting around 110 homes.
The Ky. 834 area in Monticello also had 190 customers without electricity, and Pine Knot in McCreary County had 121 customers without electricity.
As of Monday afternoon, all outages were fixed, according to RECC’s outage map.
While there were reports all over the state of massive flooding, Mayor Keck responded to Somerset residents who were upset at the damage caused to this area.
“I empathize with all those who were affected by the incredible amount of rain we received. This was a historic rainfall in many areas of our Commonwealth. While it may feel unique to the individuals affected, this challenge is certainly not unique to Somerset,” Keck said.
“After the historic rains of 2019, the city worked tirelessly to improve areas with habitual flooding. We made drastic improvements to several streets downtown, but we recognize there are other areas that continue to be problematic and have for decades. We remain committed to listening to the problems our residents are facing and remedying them to the best of our ability. The reality is, however, that certain areas will simply never, no matter what we do, be able to handle the amount of water we received in such a short period of time Sunday because of their elevation and proximity to runoff.
“I refuse to throw in the towel on this issue. While these challenges might not have immediate solutions, we will leave no stone unturned in trying to find ways to improve them.”
Meteorologist Sullivan with the National Weather Service in Jackson not only called this weekend’s rainfall unprecedented, he said that many areas monitored by the Jackson office saw flooding in places that don’t normally flood.
He also said that Sunday was “one of the wettest day in February” that Eastern Kentucky had seen. His office had gone back several decades to compare numbers, and he said that they had to go to the month of March to find rainfall totals matching what was seen Sunday.
While he did not give a one-day rain total, Sullivan said that the 72-hour “rain event” dumped a total of five to six inches almost everywhere in eastern Kentucky.
He added that the U.S. Corps of Engineers had elected to hold back much of the water within its dams throughout the region – including Wolf Creek Dam – which meant the water levels in local rivers would likely not fall very quickly.
The good news, he said, is that Kentucky should have at least a couple of weeks to recover. Despite a light chance of rain on Tuesday, the area is forecast to stay “pretty dry” over then next 14 days, Sullivan said.
Among those commenting on the major flooding seen by the state was U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who spoke on the Senate floor Monday about how many across Kentucky were still recovering from the ice and snow storms.
“Emergency crews, first responders, and now the Kentucky National Guard are continuing to work around the clock to prevent this bad situation from becoming tragic,” McConnell said. “An entire nursing home in Magoffin County was evacuated as a safety precaution. Feet of water submerged vehicles and caused power outages in Calloway County. Wolfe County firefighters followed the light of a cell phone and saved a family of five who’d been trapped in their car. Once again, Kentucky’s brave first responders are stepping up in a time of need. We’re all grateful for their dedicated efforts and praying for their safety.”
