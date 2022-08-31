James C. Floyd, known better by his middle name Clarence — a Somerset resident and Chaplain for the American Legion Post 38 — has been inducted into the 2022 Class of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
Floyd’s name appears with all the others in his class on a plaque which will be permanently displayed in the Capitol Building in Frankfort. These same names will eventually be added to monuments still being built in Kentucky.
The ceremony was held in Lexington and included 29 nominees — the largest class that the Legion has ever inducted.
Floyd loved the ceremony and enjoyed spending time with his family and other veterans. In keeping with the old saying “an army marches on its stomach,” Floyd had the most to say about the delicious meal he had.
Said Floyd, “It was the experience of a lifetime.”
American World War I officers created the American Legion 1919 in Paris, France for American soldiers who could not yet return home following the end of the war.
Then the Legion’s purpose of formation was two-pronged: to boost morale and to prevent disaffected soldiers from joining the Bolshevik uprising. Today however, the Legion, among many other activities, helps to organize events commemorating the death of an American veteran and ensures a final resting place for passing veterans—a growing need for Korean and World War II vets.
Terry Vannarsdale, KVHOF Director of Nominations/Processing, explained the purpose of the nomination.
“Many veterans continue service to their branch, country and community through volunteerism. It is the goal of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame to honor them,” said Vannarsdale, “When we evaluated the nomination packets, it became apparent these nominees bear a great desire to help others. It is only right and responsible to recognize them for their expanded service.”
H.B. Deatherage, KVHOF Founder and Executive Director further explained why the ceremony is so important.
“Veterans are sometimes taken for granted, and these events are a wonderful way to honor those who deserve recognition for serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Deatherage, noting, “This is the largest class we’ve selected.”
The Legion focuses on a veteran’s personal accomplishments since their discharge rather than on their military accomplishments.
“They were not interested in what you did in service,” said Floyd. “They were only interested in what you’ve done for your brothers and sisters since you came out.”
Floyd spent eight months fighting in Korea and another seven months rebuilding the militarized zone in the then-so-called temporary split between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea. Afterwards, Floyd returned to the United States and worked until his retirement.
After retirement, Floyd was elected Chaplin.
Floyd’s duties as chaplain of Post 38 involve being a “spiritual leader.” The Legion’s Handbook states, “The American Legion’s founders believed that God and country cannot be treated as mutually exclusive if the United States is to survive and prosper. Thus, they created the office of post chaplain, charging it with keeping this association high in the minds of members.”
Floyd treasures his position and feels he greatly benefits his fellow veterans through his service.
Floyd describes himself as a veteran’s advocate and has tried to learn all he can about the benefits offered to veterans.
“A lot of our veterans don’t have a clue what they qualify for,” said Floyd. “Any veteran that has an honorable discharge can be buried at the national cemetery in Nancy with no charge.”
Floyd told of a time he visited a veteran in hospice and was able to counsel the dying man’s wife on the next steps to take.
“She was sitting beside the bed, holding his hand, crying,” said Floyd. “She said, ‘I don’t know what in the world we’re going to do. We don’t have any money, and they want $7,000 dollars for two grave lots, and we don’t have $7,000.’
“I said, ‘Do you have his military records?’
“‘Oh yes.’
“‘The funeral home will take that and they’ll work with the veteran’s administration, and that guarantees him a place in Mill Springs, and also you.’”
Floyd said the veteran died and the Legion gave him full military honors during his funeral at Mill Springs, and his wife didn’t have to pay a dime.
Floyd also creates parking spots for veterans across Pulaski County.
“I went to every business in this town that would have me, and asked them to put up a sign,” said Floyd. “I’ve got 123 signs put up around the County.”
Floyd said he hit a speed bump in this mission when speaking to Lowe’s who told him they would need corporate approval. They told him they would send a request and notify him of what they heard.
Said Floyd, “Two weeks later he called me and said, ‘Look, it was such a good idea that Lowe’s is putting four in every store they have in the United States.’”
Floyd will soon turn 90. When asked what his “trick” was for his old age, Floyd said, “I don’t have any trick. The Lord’s been good to me and is still good to me.”
