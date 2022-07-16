So far, so good for the 2022 Master Musicians Festival.
As anyone who attended the 2019 event can tell you, hot weather beats that which is dangerously stormy, and it's been the former that this year's two-day outdoor concert at Festival Field has enjoyed. Clear skies and the occasional nice breeze have made the sun's VIP presence at MMF bearable, but what's been even sweeter has been the music on the stage.
Featured attraction Grace Potter is still to perform tonight, but Friday's headliner, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, drew rave reviews on social media following the first round of the annual festival.
"Friday was beautiful; we couldn't have asked for better weather," said MMF executive director Tiffany Finley. "Marty Stuart was the talk of the festival, how just professional and on point their band is. I love all the musicians that got to see Marty, and they got to see what the gold standard was for showmanship."
Well, Stuart was the talk of the festival — other than Hunter Flynn, noted Finley.
The Southwestern High School alum won the "Take the Stage" competition to earn the right to play at MMF, just before Stuart, and he made the most of the opportunity. With a row of screaming fans in front of the stage, Flynn performed his song "East Kentucky Dream" which was released as a single on digital music platforms across the internet only minutes after he finished his performance.
"I had a lot of fun," said Flynn after his turn on the stage. "I've got a big family and a lot of friends, so they always come out and support me and I can't thank them enough for it.
"I've been coming here for as long as I can remember," he added. "To get up on the main stage and be able to play a song far surpasses any dreams that I had."
Flynn even got to appear on Saturday, stepping in for the act If Birds Could Fly, who were unable to make their date in the SomerSessions tent.
No numbers were available as of Saturday, but Finley observed that Friday had a strong crowd — and Saturday's looked to also be right on target as of late afternoon.
"The vendors all say it was the best Friday they've ever had," said Finley. "It felt good."
See more Master Musicians Festival coverage in Tuesday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
