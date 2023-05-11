Day two of the evidentiary hearing for Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk J.S. Flynn saw testimony from Flynn himself, as well as from retired District Court Judge Scott Lawless and more deputy clerks from Flynn’s office.
The hearing was set by the Kentucky Supreme Court as part of a removal proceeding against Flynn. He was placed on paid administrative leave in March 2022 after a complaint was received by state court officials.
That complaint came after an incident which involved Flynn reportedly yelling at a District Court staff member, Amber Haste, after she attempted to retrieve files or paperwork out of a closed office. Flynn and several staff members were having a meeting in the room at the time.
Flynn did not deny yelling at Haste, nor did he deny cursing at her, testifying that he said “Get out of my f****** office” twice.
He contends that the outburst was due to the meeting having been previously interrupted by one of his deputy clerks, Tabitha Burnett.
On the first day of testimony, special appointed judge Jean C. Logue heard from Burnett and other Judicial Center staff that Flynn and Burnett had a strained association due to having previously had a sexual relationship.
Different witnesses had differing opinions on the nature of their connection. Some stated they felt it was obvious the two were in a relationship, while Burnett testified, “I would not say it was a relationship.”
Rather, Burnett had said that Flynn had pursued her and that she had not encouraged the attention. During her testimony, she made several allegations of Flynn engaging in inappropriate physical contact with her and other women in the office.
On Thursday, however, several witnesses, such as Kristen Payton and Raynette Meece, said they overheard Burnett say phrases such as “I’m going to be Mrs. Flynn some day,” and “I’m going to run this place,” and indicated that Burnett reciprocated the attention placed on her.
Whatever the connection between Flynn and Burnett, the two had a falling out around December 2021, and several witnesses said they noticed a change between the pair.
Or, as Deputy Clerk Casi Casada put it, “It was fine until it wasn’t.”
Flynn testified that he did have a sexual relationship with Burnett but stated that it was consensual.
He added that he used “poor judgement” in being involved in that relationship.
However, he denied that he had touched her or any woman in the office inappropriately. He did say he would touch their shoulders or their hair, but not in a sexual way.
Special advocate Aaron J. Silletto with the Attorney General’s Office asked Flynn, “Was it always wanted?”
At which point, Flynn sat in silence several seconds.
“You’re not sure if it’s unwanted?” Silletto asked.
“I never had anyone flip out or act weird,” Flynn replied.
Other witnesses testified that Flynn did indeed touch their shoulders or hair.
Payton said that he pinched her back “just as a joke. … I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”
But Judge Lawless recounted an incident in which he said he saw Flynn pinch Haste’s side, to which Haste reacted “negatively,” jerking away and having a face of “disgust” because of the action.
Flynn also denied an incident that Burnett, Haste and court bailiff Junior Fortenberry testified about in which Flynn walked up to Burnett while she was in the District Court Judges’ Office.
Haste and Fortenberry stated that Flynn reached a hand up inside Burnett’s dress as she stood in front of them.
Flynn said that the incident never happened.
By the time the March 22 incident took place, Flynn was upset with Burnett over personal matters. On that day. Flynn stated he was in a meeting one of the offices in his area when he said Burnett opened the door without knocking.
Burnett’s testimony was that she went in to tell Flynn a customer wanted to talk with him, but Flynn said that he felt she had come into the office because the door was closed.
“She has a really bad problem of just bursting in to see what was going on,” he said.
A short time after he told Burnett to leave, the door opened again. “I thought it was Tabitha coming back in, but it was Ashley Haste,” Flynn said.
Flynn said he raised his voice and cursed at Haste, an action he and his attorneys say Flynn deeply regrets.
“I should not have reacted in the way I did,” Flynn said.
Haste testified Wednesday that she felt Flynn was also raising his hand, and she felt Flynn was about to hit her.
Flynn denied raising his arm toward Haste.
Judge Lawless stated that he became involved in the matter after Haste returned to his courtroom and entered “sobbing,” telling him that Flynn had yelled and cursed at her.
“She thought he was going to hit her,” Lawless testified.
He said that he then went to the Clerk’s Office and told those at the front desk that he wanted to speak with Flynn.
When Flynn came out to talk to him, Lawless said, “I yelled at him, ‘Do not talk to my staff like that.’”
Lawless said Flynn replied something to the effect of he could talk to whomever he wants however he wants to.
Lawless said the Flynn also initially denied yelling at Haste.
Lawless said he told Flynn, “All you do is harass people. Why don’t you resign?’ … I thought if this was his way of managing people, I’ll give it right back [to him].”
While some of the witnesses on the first day of the hearing said they felt that Flynn’s return to the office would have a detrimental effect on the office environment, several Clerk’s Office staff said they wanted to see him reinstated.
Payton said she wanted Flynn to return to the office. “I hope that he’s learned his lesson … everyone deserves a second chance.”
Missy Cundiff said, “J.S. did a hell of a job in his office, and he’s very well respected.”
The hearing will continue Friday.
