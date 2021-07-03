Vendors and games; inflatables and food; real-live birds and a mechanical bull – it is almost impossible to know which way to go in Eubank Park during its Fourth of July celebration.
And yet, with all that and more going on, thousands of people all over the park went quiet and stood absolutely still when the Pledge of Allegiance rang out just before noon to signify the official kick-off to the park’s events.
The celebration continues throughout the day today (Saturday), and will conclude with a fireworks show set to begin just after dark – around 9:30 or 10 p.m.
Among the sights to see at the Fourth of July event is the Liberty Nature Center’s biggest star, Patriot the Bald Eagle, being cared for by the center’s Ben Wells and Jennifer Ford.
Patriot pointed the way to Liberty Nature Center’s larger display, which had owls, falcons and other large birds being rehabilitated or kept due to not being well enough to live in the wild.
As mentioned above, there was also a bull – of the mechanical kind – at Eubank Park, ready and willing to let anyone brave enough have a ride.
Seven-year-old Brooke Nicole Fitzgerald, daughter of Chris and Brandi Fitzgerald, took up that challenge and managed to hold on to the very end of her ride.
When asked about the experience, Brooke said it was fun and she enjoyed it a lot. Although she has ridden horses before, this was her first time on a mechanical bull.
“It was kind of the same,” as riding a horse, she said.
Mother Brandi seemed happy with the park’s Fourth of July celebration, noting that it seemed even bigger this year than last year’s event was.
One attraction that was at the event last year and came back to entertain once again was Wild West Productions, putting on Wild West-style shooting shows and making sure that everyone in attendance got the biggest band for their buck.
The first show featured “Annie Oakley” preforming in Buffalo Bill’s Trick Shot Show. The audience got to see sharpshooter Oakley make such incredible shots as setting off sparklers or knocking off a tin can while standing backwards and aiming with a mirror.
Oakley – in reality performer Laurie Stout – said she and the rest of the Corydon, Ind., group were invited to Eubank’s festival by members of the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department.
They do four shows in a day, all of them different, giving the audience both entertainment and a bit of a history lesson about the people involved.
Stout said they do a number of shows each year, anywhere between eight and 12 throughout the summer.
But, as fellow performer Dean Stout pointed out, COVID-19 hit them as hard as everyone else, and they have been asked to do many fewer events recently than in the past.
“A lot of festivals aren’t around at all,” he said.
Still, they and “Wild Bill,” aka Les Smith, said they were happy to be in Eubank for their second year, and Laurie Stout said she was glad the weather this year was cooperating better, noting that last year’s event was very hot and humid.
