If it is true “you are what you eat,” then after this past weekend’s Foodstock festival Somerset can say it is diverse, bountiful and smoking.
It was also pretty robust, as the crowd reached a festival record of more than 9,000 guests, according to City of Somerset Tourism Director Leslie Ikerd.
That’s compared to last years attendance of around 7,000, she said.
And guests were definitely getting their fill at the festival. With 35 food and spirit trucks – six of which had never been to Somerset before – there was plenty to choose from.
According to her information, Ikerd said Get Ur Smoke On had 700 orders, Summit Meat’s truck had 800 orders, and City Slicker Dawgs went through all 500 of the hot dogs they had on hand.
Multiple people even told Ikerd that one of the new trucks, Bert’s Speakcheezy, had a wait time of an hour and a half.
Plus, Somernites Cruise staff were on hand selling raffle tickets for the car show’s 2023 drawing, and among those purchasing chances were people from 25 Kentucky cities, four Ohio cities, five different states and even some from Cuba and Korea, Ikerd said.
They were numbers she loved to hear, as Ikerd said the event was essentially the kickoff for the Somerset-area active season.
“When you’ve been home for the winter, it’s a great way to get out and see your friends and family and community,” she said of Foodstock.
But there was more to Foodstock than just food, she explained. There was a three-pronged approach to the celebration, which included music and art along with the eats.
“There’s so much talent here in Somerset, and combining food, art and music, what’s not to love?” Ikerd said.
Ten buskers took the stage at the Tipsy Toad and Jarfly Brewing Co., competing for the hearts – and votes – of the crowd.
“That component changed up a little bit,” Ikerd said. In times past, those buskers could be found where one would expect – out on the street and sidewalks, performing for whoever passes by.
“We typically have live buskers throughout the event, and they’ve always had a little bit of pushback about people can’t hear them perform,” Ikerd said. “Of course, busker means ‘street artist,’ so that’s part of it, but we do want them to be heard. If they’re giving up their time for the day – for their hour slot to be in the contest – we want to them to be heard.”
City of Somerset Communications Director Julie Harris created a QR code that folks could scan with their smartphones that would allow them to vote for their favorite performer.
Those votes were tallied Monday, and Ikerd announced that Logan Purcell came out on top.
It was a difficult decision, since all of the performers were incredibly talented, she added. “Any of them could have been the winner. They all performed very well, and all very gracious and kind and respectful.”
The prize for winning is a guaranteed spot on the stage of the city’s fall event, the Moonlight Festival. Ikerd said organizers don’t normally announce the lineup of that event until closer to time, but Purcell is a definite for those who wanted a sneak peek for it.
At the same time, Ikerd announced that this year’s Moonlight Festival will take place October 21, saying she starts next week on the planning phase for that.
The third component for Foodstock was the live artists that were dotted around downtown. “We make sure we do live art for every festival, and we had eight different artists creating live art throughout the event,” Ikerd said. “Their theme was Derby 101 with a Somerset Flair, so an homage to [the Kentucky] Derby, but making it a little more Somerset style. Each one had their own interpretation of what that looks like, and it’ s always neat to see when they turn that art piece in at the end of the day how many different perspectives there are.”
There were other ways to be entertained Saturday, whether it be at the ax-throwing area, the kids space with different games, a boutique vendors area or simply hanging out with friends.
And, of course, the main stage event was the Smoke Show Grilloff competition, the brainchild of ProTrade BBQ Supply and Hardware owners Jenn and Luke Bates, along with Greg Jones of Baney’s Bangin’ BBQ.
According to Ikerd, seeing the happy faces in the crowd made the months of hard work planning the event worth it. She said she wanted to thank everyone on her 40-plus member team who worked hard to put the festival together.
“I can’t do it by myself. I can plan it – it takes me four to five months to plan it by myself – but when it comes down to execution day, I can’t do it without my team, and I really feel like we have one of the best there is,” she said.
Those team members include representatives from every department within the City of Somerset, she said.
“We thank Mayor [Alan] Keck for allowing them to work with me and the tourism office to be able to have this event downtown,” she said.
She added that the group of volunteers on the day included Somerset Cheer Boosters, the women from SKYHope Recovery Center and the Business Professional Women’s Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.