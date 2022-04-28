Save some room in your stomachs for this weekend — Foodstock is back.
This Saturday, April 30 in downtown Somerset, the City of Somerset's popular Foodstock event will bring a host of food trucks and live musical performers to the streets, with a special Kentucky Derby feel, as the big race will be held the following weekend.
"In Louisville, they start a week in advance (of the Derby), celebrating the greatest two minutes in racing," said Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Director of Tourism. "We wanted to kind of do that as well and bring the event up and get it in the spring and celebrate the Derby event Somerset-style."
"I think people are excited," added Julie Harris, City of Somerset Communications Director. "If you go to the Judicial Center Plaza, there will be lots of kids activities and inflatables. Somerset Art Studio is setting up there to do (Derby-themed) art projects with the kids."
Like many Somerset city events in recent years, there's a large art component to the festival. Ikerd said that artists will be creating work live on the spot, an individually-designed jockey silk with a theme of what the Derby means to them.
There will also be a recreation area on Main Street, with attractions like cornhole games and chess boards, said Ikerd, and opportunities for "community time."
Of course, food trucks are the main attraction, and Harris said to expect a lot of them — overall, said Ikerd, there are 37 vendors of different kinds scheduled. There will be familiar favorites among the food trucks there, noted Harris, as well as a few new options that haven't been to a Somerset event before.
And unlike the Moonlight Festival or New Year's event where there's a stage right there west of the Fountain Square on Main Street, this time there won't be one — so the food trucks will go all the way from East Mt. Vernon at Central Avenue down West Mt. Vernon down close to Jarfly Brewing Co.
Instead of the big stage, there will be two small stages in the alley next to Citizens National Bank and on the Fountain Square where musicians will perform busker style. Everyone who comes through the gates gets a free bag of marbles. They can use those marbles to vote for their favorite performer.
"If like what they're doing, take those marbles and put one to 10, whatever you want, in (that performer's) bucket," said Ikerd. "At the end of their performance, they'll turn in that bucket and we'll keep a tally."
The winner of the most votes will get the opportunity to open the Moonlight Festival in October.
"So definitely get out there and support those musicians, because I think they would all like the opportunity to kick off the festival in October," said Harris.
The schedule of performances includes: Max Power, 11 a.m.; Lucy McArthur, noon; Hunter Flynn, 1 p.m.; Jon New, 2 p.m.; Logan Smith, 3 p.m. Tommy Cate & Friends, 4 p.m.; Reece & Jeff, 5 p.m. on the Fountain Square. In Citizens Alley, Bradley Shane & Jamie Robinson, 2 p.m.; Tommy Cate & Friends, 3 p.m.; Hunter Flynn, 4 p.m.; Cassie York, 5 p.m.
The event is free to the public, though one will need to purchase a $5 "spirit band" at the gate in order to purchase alcoholic beverages.
There will be five entrance gates this time: one at the intersection of East Mt. Vernon Street and Central Avenue, one at the Judicial Center Plaza, one on North Main Street at the intersection with West Columbia Street, one on South Main Street at the intersection with Market Street, and one at the West Mt. Vernon Street and Vine Street intersection.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown streets affected will close at 7 a.m., so City of Somerset crews can begin setting up.
The only thing that could dampen the spirits at Foodstock would be bad weather. Harris said it does look like rain could be a likelihood at some point based on current forecasts and the festival will go on nonetheless. "However, if there is the threat of severe weather (such as lightning), we'll come back to look at (projections) on Friday, and if we think it might impact our ability to set up on time," people are advised to check on Facebook either the "City of Somerset, KY" or "See Somerset" pages for updates on any delays.
"We're excited to kick off the festival season here in downtown Somerset," said Ikerd.
