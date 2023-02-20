It makes sense that the star of the show for the City of Somerset's annual Foodstock festival should be, well, food.
This year, that will be the case more than ever.
Foodstock will return on Saturday, April 29, and will bring with it all the things that have made it so popular in the past: busking musicians, live art projects, food trucks and vendors, and open-air fun on the streets of Somerset.
But the highlight of Foodstock will be an event-within-the-event — the Somerset Smoke Show Grilling Competition.
Sponsored by ProTrade BBQ Supply & Hardware and Baney's Bangin' BBQ, the grilling competition will take center stage at this year's Foodstock, much the way musical acts do on the main stage for the city's Moonlight Festival, observed City of Somerset Director of Tourism Leslie Ikerd.
The grilling competition has been in the works for a while. Ikerd noted that Luke and Jenn Bates, owners of ProTrade BBQ Supply & Hardware, had been wanting to have their own event and met with Ikerd about idea possibilities.
"We sat down and started talking, and I kind of stopped them halfway through and said, 'Listen, I don't know if you all would entertain this or not, but I would love to hire you guys to come in and partner with us and be our main feature (for Foodstock),'" said Ikerd. "Obviously, Foodstock is about food. So they went back and thought about it for a while, and came back and said they'd love to partner (with us)."
J.C. Phelps of JCP Eats will serve as an emcee for the Somerset Smoke Show, and there will be barbecue classes and demonstrations as a part of the event as well. Representatives from related grill-making companies like Traeger and Green Egg and possibly others will be on hand to teach live BBQ classes on stage for the public.
"(We want) to have something where people can come down and stay for a little bit," said Ikerd. "You want to have the entertainment component."
Jenn Bates said that it's exciting to partner with the City of Somerset and be featured at Foodstock this year.
"We've never done anything like this before, so to be able to do it on a level like this, it's awesome," she said.
ProTrade will supply the grills — four Traegers, four Green Eggs, and four Weber Kettles. Contestants will be cooking ribs, and prizes will be given for the best rib on each type of grill, as well as an overall Grillmaster title. Each category winner gets a ProTrade gift card, a plaque and a swag bag, and the grand prize winner will get an additional gift card, a bigger trophy, and a weekend at Happy Camper RV Park and Boat Rental locally.
All the competition spots are already sold out, noted Bates.
She noted that the representatives from the grill company will also be interacting with the public, handling out samples and talking about grills.
"Anybody that's a grilling fantastic, you definitely want to be there, because there will be a lot of good information and deals and all kinds of stuff," she said.
Visit www.protradehardware.com for more information.
Bates is looking forward to bringing the live demonstrations to downtown Somerset. "Everybody watches that stuff on YouTube and on social media, but you really can't go to a place and get that experience, so it's really cool to be able to provide that for everybody," she said.
Added Julie Harris, City of Somerset Communications Director, "We're super excited to have this kind of experience at Foodstock. It's already a beloved event in terms of the types of food that you get from our food trucks from across the region. This will still be there, but we're adding to this a component where BBQ grillers can earn a chance to win a title. Someone who's attending the festival can walk around and experience them cooking, grilling, and also (the) demonstrations, classes, tastings, that sort of thing. It really offers a different experience to the festivalgoer that highlights some of the best in BBQ here in our region."
Harris noted that Phelps, as a food influencer, will likely be going around, talking to various food vendors, and "really putting a culinary spotlight on Somerset for that day."
Of course, the food trucks have been the key part of Foodstock from the beginning and Ikerd doesn't want to forget about them. "Most of our vendors have been with us since 2019 and do an incredible job bringing their business from all over Kentucky really. We want to to make sure that we highlight them, and we're thankful that they want to be part of our event."
Last year, there were about 35 vendors, and Ikerd thinks Foodstock is on target for about that same number in 2023. The deadline for Foodstock vendors to sign up is March 1, but Ikerd is expecting a lot of returnees from last year's event.
With the Kentucky Derby only one week after Foodstock, the event will once again incorporate themes celebrating the iconic horse race and Kentucky culture in general, noted Ikerd. That will be particularly the case for the live art component of the festival, while vendors have in the past decorated their space with Derby imagery.
One component of Foodstock in the past has been the busker musicians playing on the street. Fans vote for their favorite, and the winner gets to perform at the following fall's Moonlight Festival. This year, however, the City of Somerset will do things a little differently by getting some of downtown's most popular performance venues involved.
"We've had a lot of feedback ... (that people) couldn't hear the musicians, the buskers don't typically have a stage," said Ikerd. "(This year), we'll work with Jarfly (Brewing Co.) and the Mole Hole/Tipsy Toad. We're going to have (performances) staggered throughout the day, we'll have listed times when people can go into (those businesses) and hear the buskers play, and then you'll be able to vote for your favorite busker.
"Instead of it being out in the street where it's a little bit louder with all the things going on, hopefully we'll be able to hear those musicians a little bit better," she added. "It also gives you an opportunity to go inside those venues and check out some local businesses that are downtown. ... The intention of the festival is to bring people downtown, (partly) to show off what's already downtown."
