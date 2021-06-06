It 's been just over two years since Somerset launched its series of quarterly downtown festivals with Foodstock — a day aimed at serving up the best of food, music and art.
The nascent tradition was disrupted last year by COVID-19, but on Saturday Foodstock made its triumphant return to the city's lineup of events.
A few tweaks were evident as the trucks and booths were a bit more spread out along Fountain Square and East Mount Vernon Street and the musical stage moved to the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza in order to keep traffic moving on Main Street.
But the high spirits of those in attendance were very much the same as the first Foodstock two years ago — enjoying fare ranging from hotdogs to barbecue, Mexican to Italian, cookie dough to gelato and much more.
Adults also had the opportunity to enjoy beer and wine from local producers as well as Horse Soldier Bourbon, event sponsor soon to relocate to Somerset.
Rounding out the day were performances from the Lake Cumberland Blues Society, Tommy Minton, Cody Lee Meece and the Rumpke Mountain Boys.
Read more in Tuesday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
