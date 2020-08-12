A local man led law enforcement on a foot pursuit Tuesday, resulting in arrest, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Jordan S. Brinson, 33, Somerset, was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on multiple criminal charges.
On Tuesday afternoon, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley, Detective Matt Bryant, and Sergeant Richard Smith of the Sheriff's Office were conducting surveillance of known drug suppliers when they observed a 2000 Buick traveling on Ky. 3264.
Lieutenant Kegley witnessed the vehicle turn onto Ansel Road, failing to use a turn signal, and so conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Once the Buick stopped, the passenger door opened, and a male subject, later identified as Brinson, fled from the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives gave pursuit, on foot, and were able to catch the subject in a creek, a short distance from the stop.
The subject was ordered out of the creek but failed to comply. Detectives went into the creek to apprehend him, according to the sheriff's office. While in the creek, Detectives located a baggie containing suspected Suboxone by the suspect's feet, according to the sheriff's office.
After the foot pursuit, detectives returned to the vehicle with Brinson and discovered that a concerned citizen, Edward Randall, had stopped to assist the detectives by detaining the driver of the suspect vehicle. Randall was concerned for the detectives and wanted to make sure the driver didn't leave the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
While at the vehicle, Brinson became combative, according to the sheriff's office, which said that after a brief struggle, Brinson was able to be handcuffed and arrested.
A search of Brinson's pockets uncovered additional Suboxone, according to the sheriff's office, which said that detectives located a baggie just outside of the passenger door containing approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine.
Brinson was charged with:
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, a first offense (methamphetamine)(over 2 grams);
• Second-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance;
• Second-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd degree;
• Resisting Arrest.
Brinson was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.
The investigation continues by the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
