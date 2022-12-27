Whether you like the weather right now or not, there’s going to be a pretty big temperature change by the end of the week.
Pete Geogerian of Jackson Weather says that the tremendous changes in weather patterns results in the atmosphere trying to “rebalance itself.”
“That’s what’s causing the roller coaster in temperature you’re seeing,” he said. “People are going to remember this as the year of the super cold Christmas, but on average it’s actually been a lot warmer.”
Georgerian said that normally for December in Pulaski County there are highs of mid 40s and lows of 30s, but for this month the temperature was quite a bit higher with estimates for New Year’s expected to be up in the 60s.
This caused the atmosphere to be thrown off kilter which is part of what lead to the tremendous cold snap.
As time goes on, Geogerian says another cold snap in January “is certainly possible,” but now it’s too early to tell.
“The question is with the big warm up, are we going to see a drastic cool down, or is it going to stay warm?” Said Georgerian.
While the future is indefinite, the present unusual cold temperatures are certain.
“Typically for Eastern Kentucky, we don’t have to give out wind chill warnings, but this month it’s fallen well-within that criteria,” said Georgian.
Despite the cold, it actually has not snowed that much, save a few inches, especially during Christmas weekend.
“The cold wound up being much more impactful,” said Georgerian.
With the weather fluctuations will come a lot more rain, said Georgerian. Though the precipitation could become snow, it’s unlikely.
However, little is truly known.
“The atmosphere is complicated,” said Georgerian. “Confidence drops off after six days, and we often have to change our models.”
Georgerian says the pattern will be something to “keep an eye on,” and it’s hopeful that the excessive rainfall won’t result in a lot of flooding.
Until then, Georgerian says it will be important to “mitigate those big swings and try to make sense” of the data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.